Target's New Online Feature Makes It So Easy For You To Shop Black-Owned Brands

To be a conscious beauty consumer, you need to pay attention to how you spend and to whom you give your money. Even if, in the past, you didn't consider much about your purchasing power, there's no better time than now to start. Not only is it the right thing to do—there's more opportunity to do so.

This week, Target announced a new online feature to help shoppers easily identify Black-owned and -founded brands. Right alongside their “clean” and “vegan” seals, you’ll find what looks like a brown circle with five skin-toned hearts in the center—meant to signal the brand is Black-owned. Each product page includes an “at a glance” section where you can find all its earned badges. Interested in purchasing a clean and Black-owned sunscreen? Now, you’re able to spot it in a snap. A vegan, Black-owned velvety lipstick? Simply scroll, and you'll immediately find both seals.

As we commit to amplifying and uplifting Black artisans and creators, shopping for Black-owned brands is one way to finally give those brands their proper due—as these businesses have routinely been ignored on a larger scale at major retailers both online and brick-and-mortar. Now, you can easily add your Black-owned favorites to your cart, as well as discover some new players while sifting through Target's website—just simply look for the new badge.

As of now, Target has yet to join the 15% pledge, a nonprofit organization that calls upon major retailers to dedicate 15% of their inventory to Black-owned businesses (perhaps it's their next move?). But this new badge is certainly a leap in the right direction—for those looking to expand your repertoire and buy Black, Target has certainly made it a whole lot easier.