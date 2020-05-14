Historically, rosemary was a popular plant medicine used to strengthen memory. It's even featured in Shakespearean literature, with Ophelia saying, "There's rosemary, that's for remembrance: pray you, love, remember," in Hamlet. Rosemary is still thought to be good for memory, and a few recent studies have found that it might also have a positive effect on mood and stress levels.

In a 2018 study on mice who were put under chronic stress, rosemary extract was found to have an antidepressant effect.* The researchers suspected that it was because the herb helped manage inflammation in the brain's hippocampus region as well as in the gut.* (There are still some mysteries surrounding the gut-brain connection, but all signs point to the fact that a healthy, thriving gut microbiome can support a sharp mind and positive mood.)

Rosemary also seems to have a positive effect on the endocannabinoid system (ECS)—the body's master regulatory system that is the subject of some fascinating research right now.* Rosemary contains compounds that bind to cannabinoid receptors in the ECS. While we still don't quite know how or why, this binding action seems to help balance a number of processes in the body and mellow out our reaction to stress.