Self-Care Saturday: How To Do Reiki On Yourself

Erica Joy Dunn
Reiki Master By Erica Joy Dunn
Reiki Master
Erica Dunn is a Reiki Master initiated into the spiritual practice at Maha Rose. She received her Master training at Carriage House Birth. Erica has experience as a reiki practitioner at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Center for Health and Healing.
Photo by Stocksy

January 14, 2017

Reiki has been a powerful tool to help me regain my inner strength, gain clarity, and find balance. If you asked me a couple of years ago, I wouldn't even know how to pronounce the word. This beautiful practice has given me so much light and naturally has me thinking about what's to come this year.

If you must make a resolution, you can use reiki to reconnect with yourself and clarify your values. To start: Be very specific as to what you want the new year to bring. Give yourself the time and space to let go and absorb the energy within you now as you think about what you want to manifest in 2017. Try asking yourself why there is a need to make resolutions in the first place. How about instead of resolutions, you consider simple solutions?

How reiki has saved me from burnout

My reiki practice has given me confidence and taught me how to slow down. I used to think if I worked more hours or faster or if I able to check off everything on my to-do list, I would achieve success or acknowledgment. I was exhausted and totally burnt out. When I found reiki, I learned self-awareness and how to stay grounded and connected. This has strengthened my relationships with people and has allowed me to truly connect and be present. I am no longer just going through the motions; I am able to have daily experiences.

How reiki can help you get what you want out of life

Reiki will help you gain insight and self-awareness, which will reveal something much deeper than what we think we want or need to achieve in the new year. Give yourself the opportunity to explore from within and connect with your higher self. You will explore what you want to let go of and leave behind, so you can make room for the new. This is where the reiki practice will guide you to a place of discovery, if you are honest with yourself. When we turn inward, we notice where energy blocks are held within the body and how to release tension, creating balance.

Try this reiki exercise on yourself

A good example of a reiki exercise someone can do on her own is a simple body scan. Start with your eyes closed to examine sensations that come up in the body. Bring awareness and investigate any places that may hold tension and block the energy flow. Allow yourself to turn inward and work your way up from your toes, all the way to the crown of your head. The aim is to be aware of the different regions of your body and allow yourself to let go and experience any feelings that may come up, without trying to change anything.

Set yourself up for success and think about New Year’s resolutions differently this time around. If you have been making the same resolutions for years, take this opportunity to truly connect with yourself (if you haven't already, sign up for our Renew You program for a month of mindful content). A little self-care reiki session will help you transition into the new year with grace and ease.

