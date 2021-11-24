These Healthy Snacks & Apps Will Stave Off Hanger Before Your Thanksgiving Feast

6 Healthy Snacks & Apps Guaranteed To Stave Off Pre-Thanksgiving Feast Hanger
There's a whole lotta love that goes into many people's Thanksgiving dinner (or lunch, depending on the person). But any food leading up to that feast...kind of gets lost in the shuffle. And while you probably should at least consider planning for a healthy Thanksgiving breakfast in the morning, we also like to have something tasty and healthy on hand to snack on while the cooking continues throughout the day. Here are the healthy snacks we're making this year:
1. Snackable spicy Brussels sprouts
On the off chance that Brussels sprouts aren't on the menu for the main event, these spicy garlic ones are snackable and perfect fuel to keep you going through all that cooking. Not only that, but the simple ingredient list also means you barely need to plan in advance. Grab the recipe here (and feel free to adjust that spice level to your tastes).
2. A perfect cheeseboard
This one's pretty obvious, but we're including it nonetheless: a well-balanced cheese board is a perfect grazing option for the day. Follow these five steps for making the perfect cheese board with your own tastes in mind—and yes, it includes how to make it as Instagrammable as possible
3. A vegan grazing board
probiotic+
If cheese isn't on the menu, might we suggest this vegan grazing board? Hummus, veggies, nuts, olives, fruit—this one requires some special shopping, but the plant-based eaters in the crowd will appreciate the grazing option. Here's the recipe.
4. Dilly roasted chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas are the ideal make-ahead option for snacking. Their texture also means they're a satisfying crunchy, salty snack that also offers protein and fiber to help fill you up some, so you aren't ravenous when dinner is finally ready. Try these herby ones for the day.
5. Savory granola
Ever stopped to think that granola doesn't have to be sweet? We didn't, until we came across this recipe, which uses paprika, coriander, fennel seed, and nigella seeds with olive oil to make a tasty, snack-y treat that has just a touch of sweetness to contrast the salt and spice. Try the recipe here.
6. Easy everything crackers
Spruce up the simple cracker offering by making them yourself! These protein-packed everything crackers are perfect paired with a healthy dip or even featured on one of those aforementioned boards. Grab the recipe here.
Want more snack ideas? We've got healthy salty snacks, vegan snacks, heart-healthy snacks, and even Mediterranean diet-inspired snacks for you to flip through to find the perfect option for your celebration.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.