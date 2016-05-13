A Trick To Clearing Negative Energy From Every Room In Your Home

A leading voice on modern spirituality, Emma Mildon has traveled the world studying everything from auras to aromatherapy. This week, we’re sharing her expertise in a series on harnessing healing crystals to attract a more vibrant life. To learn more, check out her new mindbodygreen course, Crystals 101: How to Use Crystals to Clear Negativity, Attract Love & Heal Yourself Naturally.

When you walk into your house, you should instantly feel the weight of the world lift and any worries melt away. Achieving this type of cleansing space can seem like a major task, but bringing in good vibes doesn't have to be so hard.

Healing crystals could be just the thing you need to shift your energy and create a holistic home sweet home. Here are the top crystals to add to each room: