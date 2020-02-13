 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
6 Aromatherapy Oils For Swollen Lymph Nodes + DIY Home Remedies

6 Aromatherapy Oils For Swollen Lymph Nodes + DIY Home Remedies

Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
Neuroscientist & Psychologist By Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
Neuroscientist & Psychologist
Leigh Winters is a neuroscientist, psychologist and natural beauty expert. She received her M.S. in Neuroscience and her M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Columbia University.
Beach Style Perfume Bottle

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

Last updated on February 13, 2020

In an effort to encourage healthy lymph flow, many people turn to facial rollers, gua sha massages, and other lymph manipulation techniques. One way you might be overlooking? Essential oils, especially in the citrus family.

Below are six essential oils to support your lymphatic system with stimulation and drainage. Here, six that might help and how to use them to optimize your lymphatic system.

1. Grapefruit

While many oils in the citrus family have a talent for detoxifying and decongesting lymph, grapefruit is especially cleansing, which is why it's often included in many cellulite creams and body scrubs. Grapefruit is a proven antibacterial and has been shown to clinically reduce lymphedema when coupled with gentle massage and lymph-stimulating exercises.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How-to:

Dry brushing is an effective way to stimulate lymph movement, and to continue reaping the benefits, make your own post-dry0brush body oil. Add 15 drops of ruby grapefruit into 1 oz. of a skin-friendly carrier oil, like rosehip seed, and lather thoroughly.

2. Lemon

Similar to grapefruit, lemon is a must-have when looking to stimulate lymph movement. Lemon's chemical composition is primarily monoterpenes, meaning it's a powerful antimicrobial and antibacterial. In traditional Chinese medicine, lemon oil is sometimes used to stimulate acupuncture points. Some practitioners use lemon on ST 26 and KD 7 to stimulate "Wei Qi," which is the defensive immune system.

How-to:

For an at-home remedy, make lemon body scrub. Add 10 drops of lemon with a tablespoon of jojoba oil into an ounce of Himalayan salt. Use all over in the shower, giving particular attention to swollen areas.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Guaiacwood

Guaiacwood is one of the most underrated essential oils—it's very economical as it has a long shelf-life (up to eight years) and is a go-to for treating fluid retention. It's also a robust anti-inflammatory thanks to its high guaiazulene chemical composition.

How-to:

Give yourself a lymphatic massage by combining guaiacwood with its therapeutic and aromatic complement, cistus, into a carrier oil, like sesame or sunflower.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Bay Laurel

Popular in ancient Rome, bay laurel was a symbol of wisdom and peace. It has a fruity and camphorous scent that is known for moving stuck energy as well as supporting lymphatic drainage and immunity. It's a known antioxidant and antibacterial that's historically been used to treat infections. Though it is generally considered safe, do not use while pregnant as there isn't enough research to conclude whether it's safe for use.

How-to:

Add 4 drops of bay laurel into an ounce of sweet almond or jojoba oil and rub on swollen lymph nodes.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Mastic

Like guaiacwood, mastic is incredibly underestimated. Traditionally used as a lymphatic and circulatory decongestant, mastic is renowned for reducing edema and treating spider and varicose veins. Due to high monoterpene chemical composition, it's known for being an impressive analgesic and anti-inflammatory. Mastic also has an affinity for the respiratory system, possessing antimicrobial properties that tackle any respiratory issue.

How-to:

Add 6 drops to an ounce of aloe vera gel and rub on affected areas. Feel free to blend mastic with other immune or respiratory supporting oils, like cedarwood.

6. Juniper Berry

Perhaps a bit of a misnomer as it's distilled from the berries and needles, it is easily confused with other juniper species. A detoxifier that stimulates movement, it is similar to many other oils on this list as it relieves edema and stagnation. Juniper is a natural antibacterial and antimicrobial that tirelessly fights infections. An immune booster, juniper is a great addition to DIY cleaning products.

How-to:

Add 3 drops juniper (optional to add 2 drops black pepper and 2 drops geranium) into an ounce of sweet almond or avocado oil and rub on areas that need energy.

Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S. Neuroscientist & Psychologist
Leigh Winters is a neuroscientist, psychologist and natural beauty expert. She received her M.S. in Neuroscience and her M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Columbia University. She is the...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/aromatherapy-oils-for-swollen-lymph-nodes

Your article and new folder have been saved!