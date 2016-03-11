11 Ways Clutter Is Messing With Your Health & Relationships
Most people have no idea how much their clutter affects them. It is only when you start clearing it out that you realize how much better you feel without it.
Here are some of the main effects to watch out for:
1. Having clutter can make you feel tired and lethargic.
Most people who have clutter say they can’t find the energy to begin to clear it. But the stagnant energy that stacks up around clutter actually causes tiredness and lethargy. Clearing it frees up the energy in your home and releases new vitality in your body.
2. Having clutter can keep you in the past.
When all your available space is filled with clutter, there is no room for anything new to come into your life. You tend to you look back rather than forward in your life, blaming the past for your current situation rather than taking responsibility for creating a better tomorrow.
Clearing your clutter allows you to begin to deal with your problems and move forward. It is vital to release the past to create a better tomorrow.
3. Having clutter can congest your body.
When you have lots of clutter, the energy of your home gets congested, and so does your body. Clutterbugs generally do not get enough exercise; are often constipated; have dull, clogged complexions; and show no vitality in their eyes. People with little clutter in their lives are generally more active. The choice is yours.
4. Having clutter can confuse you.
When you live surrounded by clutter, it is impossible to have clarity about what you are doing in your life. When you clear it, you can think more clearly and life decisions become easier. Being clear of clutter is one of the greatest aids I know to discovering and creating the life you want.
5. Having clutter can affect the way people treat you.
People treat you the way you treat yourself. So if you value yourself and look after yourself, people will treat you well. If you “let yourself go” and allow the junk to mount up around you, you may attract people who mistreat you in some way because subconsciously you feel that is what you deserve. When you sort out your home, you can improve all your relationships in the process.
6. Having clutter can make you procrastinate.
If you have a lot of clutter, you will tend to put off doing things until "tomorrow." The clutter stagnates your energy and makes it difficult to get yourself to do anything. After clutter clearing you are likely to surprise yourself (and everyone else!) by wanting to do things you’ve put off for a long time.
7. Having clutter can cause disharmony.
Clutter is a major cause of arguments in families and between housemates, business partners, and coworkers. If you live or work knee-deep in the stuff and those around you do not, their lifestyle will not impede your progress, but yours most certainly can impede theirs. Clear up your clutter and then you will be able to get to the higher possibilities of what you can do together, which is much more interesting than arguing about mundane junk!
8. Having clutter can put your life on hold.
Don't let your life slip away. Sit down right now and write a list of all the things you would love to do if only your clutter were sorted, and let this be the inspiration for you to get on with it.
9. Having clutter can depress you.
The stagnant energy of clutter pulls you down and can make you feel depressed. Feelings of hopelessness are compounded by clutter and can be relieved to some extent by clearing it, because you create space for something new to come into your life.
The reason I think this works is that many types of depression are caused by a higher part of your consciousness stopping you from doing what you have been doing because it is time for you to do something else.
10. Having clutter can dull your sensitivity and enjoyment of life.
Just as clutter mutes the sounds and dulls the atmosphere in your home, it also mutes your ability to live life to the fullest. Clearing the clutter allows the fresh winds of inspiration to enter your home and your life.
11. Having clutter can distract you from important things.
Do you own your stuff or does it own you? Everything you own has a call on your attention, and the more clutter you have, the more your energy is tied up in mundane matters. When you clear out your clutter, you leave yourself free to put the important things in your life in perspective rather than being constantly embroiled in the details of day-to-day maintenance.
Understanding how your clutter can affect you helps you to look at it in a new way and start to make new decisions about whether you want to keep it or not.
