Perfect Weekday Lunch: Kale-Avocado Wrap With Dijon Dressing
This super simple wrap is easy to make and great to bring for lunch to work or school! It's filled with kale, cucumbers, avocados and a homemade mustard dressing.
The perfect summer wrap, on-the-go!
Kale Mustard Wrap
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup Tuscan kale, washed and chopped (or any kale will do)
- mustard dressing (see below)
- 1/2 avocado, sliced
- 1/4 cup cucumber, peeled and sliced
- 2 wraps
Mustard Dressing Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/2 lemon
- salt and pepper
Directions
Make dressing: combine all ingredients together, stirring until combined.
Mix kale and dressing together, allowing the mustard dressing to soften the kale. Assemble wrap starting with avocado, then add cucumber, and finally add the mustard kale.
Wrap up and enjoy!
