Perfect Weekday Lunch: Kale-Avocado Wrap With Dijon Dressing

Anna Gannon
mbg Contributor By Anna Gannon
mbg Contributor
Anna Gannon is a writer and yoga & meditation teacher.
July 3, 2014

This super simple wrap is easy to make and great to bring for lunch to work or school! It's filled with kale, cucumbers, avocados and a homemade mustard dressing.

The perfect summer wrap, on-the-go!

Kale Mustard Wrap

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Tuscan kale, washed and chopped (or any kale will do)
  • mustard dressing (see below)
  • 1/2 avocado, sliced
  • 1/4 cup cucumber, peeled and sliced
  • 2 wraps

Mustard Dressing Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 lemon
  • salt and pepper

Directions

Make dressing: combine all ingredients together, stirring until combined.

Mix kale and dressing together, allowing the mustard dressing to soften the kale. Assemble wrap starting with avocado, then add cucumber, and finally add the mustard kale.

Wrap up and enjoy!

