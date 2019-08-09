How To Wash Your Face And Remove Makeup With Oil

Oil cleansing can be a total game changer for just about any skin type and condition. Although it may seem counterintuitive to wash your face with oil, it's actually brilliant, and I'll tell you why. An oil cleanser dissolves excess oils on your skin, as well as makeup and sunblock—without any of the surfactants, harsh ingredients, or necessary preservatives in foaming cleansers. This means that your face gets a super-deep clean, without any "stripping," or disruption of the skin's natural microbiome. Because this cleanse is so thorough, I usually recommend that clients oil cleanse at night only, and just rinse with water in the morning.

After switching to oil cleansing clients often notice clearer, softer, brighter skin, fewer blackheads, more balanced oil production (less "why is my skin oily and dry at the same time?") and a sense of ritual and grounding in their nighttime routine.