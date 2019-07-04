40 Items Tagged

yogurt

The 11 Best Zinc-Rich Foods To Keep Your Immune System Strong

Make sure you're getting enough of this critical nutrient.

#yogurt #protein #immunity #canned food
Abby Moore
May 19
Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Craving sweet? Don't overlook the humble sweet potato—it's packed with nutrients and can easily become a full meal.

#yogurt #vegetarian #dinner
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
May 3
Beauty

Dry & Damaged Hair? Give These 8 At-Home, All-Natural Remedies A Try

Here's your all-inclusive guide to reversing dry, damaged hair with easy-to-do natural remedies you can do at home. 

#yogurt #hair #coconut oil
Andrea Jordan
February 27
Food Trends

The Great Soy Debate: What Makes Milk "Milk"?

What should we call anything we eat?

#news #yogurt #organic food #vegan
Liz Moody
July 20 2018
Home

The Fridge Essentials mbg's Co-Founders Can't Live Without

You're going to want to snag their go-to smoothie recipe.

#gut health #yogurt #fats #organic food #superfoods
Emma Loewe
February 26 2018
Let's Settle This: How Much Sugar Is ACTUALLY OK To Eat Daily?

We finally found the answer to the age-old question: How much sugar can you have in a day?

#yogurt #happiness #wellness #health #healthy foods
Lauren Slayton
September 6 2017
Exactly How To Know If Your Blood Sugar Is Out Of Whack

How do you know if your blood sugar is stable? Our resident expert answers that + more of your burning sugar questions.

#yogurt #happiness #wellness #health #snacks
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 30 2017
6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Sugar Craving

Instead of muscling your way through your next sugar craving, here are 6 ways to give in to it…in a healthy, low-sugar way.

#yogurt #happiness #healthy recipes #meditation #wellness
mindbodygreen
January 23 2017
A Fail-Proof Formula To Make The Perfect Superfood Breakfast Bowl + Recipe

Smoothie bowls are one of our favorite ways to make sure that we check all of these qualities off the list. Here's our formula for creating a...

#smoothie #yogurt #healthy recipes #smoothies #wellness
mindbodygreen
December 6 2016
3 Delicious Dips That Take Only 5 Minutes To Make (With 4 Ingredients Or Less)

Three healthy recipes for simple dips that have 4 ingredients or less, are lower in sugar, and are delicious!

#yogurt #nutrition #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness
mindbodygreen
December 2 2016
13 Foods You Think Are Healthy (But Secretly Contain Sugar)

So-called healthy foods that aren’t as nutritious as they seem on the surface.

#yogurt #healthy foods #sugar
mindbodygreen
November 16 2015