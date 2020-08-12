These Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Pack 20g Of Protein Per Serving (Got Your Attention Now, Don’t We?)

Here at mindbodygreen, we’re firm believers that 3 meals are simply not enough—snacking is arguably the most important meal of the day. But somewhere along the way, unnecessary ingredients snuck into our faves, and the whole institution of snacking (you bet it’s an institution) got a bad rap. Fear not though, because there are plenty of delicious, better-for-you options out there.

We teamed up with FAGE to put a healthy, protein-packed spin on one of our all-time favorite snacks—buffalo cauliflower bites. Not only is our recipe quick and easy, but it’s also loaded with protein, vegetarian-friendly, and super versatile for any occasion (assuming you’ll want to share them with anyone else). With two FAGE yogurt dips to choose from—ranch and green goddess—this recipe might make you forget a less-healthy version ever existed.