These Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Pack 20g Of Protein Per Serving (Got Your Attention Now, Don’t We?)

Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
August 12, 2020 — 7:00 AM

.

Here at mindbodygreen, we’re firm believers that 3 meals are simply not enough—snacking is arguably the most important meal of the day. But somewhere along the way, unnecessary ingredients snuck into our faves, and the whole institution of snacking (you bet it’s an institution) got a bad rap. Fear not though, because there are plenty of delicious, better-for-you options out there.

We teamed up with FAGE to put a healthy, protein-packed spin on one of our all-time favorite snacks—buffalo cauliflower bites. Not only is our recipe quick and easy, but it’s also loaded with protein, vegetarian-friendly, and super versatile for any occasion (assuming you’ll want to share them with anyone else). With two FAGE yogurt dips to choose from—ranch and green goddess—this recipe might make you forget a less-healthy version ever existed.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Yogurt Dips 

Serves 4

Ingredients:

For the bites:

  • ¼ cup FAGE Total 2% Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup hot sauce (like a buffalo-style sauce)
  • 4 cups cauliflower florets
  • ½ cup grated parmesan
  • ½ cup chopped almonds

Protein total: 12.5g/serving

For the ranch yogurt dip:

  • 1 cup FAGE Total 2% Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tbsp. chopped chives 
  • 1 tbsp. chopped dill
  • Salt and pepper to taste 

Total protein: 6g/serving

For the green goddess yogurt dip:

  • 1 cup FAGE Total 2% Greek yogurt
  • 1 garlic clove
  • ¼ cup parsley
  • 3 tbsp. chives
  • 1 tbsp. lemon juice
  • 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil

Salt and pepper to taste 

Total protein: 7g/serving 

Method:

  1. For the bites, preheat oven to 450. In a bowl, mix together FAGE Total Greek yogurt and hot sauce. Add cauliflower and toss well to coat. In another bowl, mix together parmesan and almonds. Roll each cauliflower into the cheese mixture and place on a foil-lined baking pan. Bake until cheese is golden, about 15 minutes.
  2. For the ranch yogurt dip, combine all ingredients in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. 
  3. For the green goddess yogurt dip, combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add 1 teaspoon of water at a time and blend to reach desired consistency.

