David Sinclair, Ph.D., was 48 years old when a blood test showed that his body's "biological age" was actually 10 years older. A Harvard geneticist and professor of the biology of aging, he became passionate about how he could reverse this biological anomaly. Spoiler alert: He did it.

Sinclair recently sat down with mbg co-CEO Jason Wachob to reveal how he was able to turn his health—and biological age—around. (Be sure to tune into the podcast for the full discussion.)

"I didn't want to be 10 years older," Sinclair says. So, he figured out what works for him—from diet and exercise to creating healthy habits in his daily life. Here's exactly what Sinclair ate to bring his biological age back to 48 and how he feels younger than he ever did before. According to Sinclair, aging (biological aging, at least) is actually reversible.