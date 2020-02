Another way to support a healthy gut as we age, as well as a healthy brain, is getting your healthy fats. For Sinclair, who went through the '90s anti-fat fiasco, realizing he could still enjoy healthy fats was a breakthrough.

"I used to avoid fat like the plague because of recommendations from nutritionists. I would love to get my childhood back, to be able to eat that stuff. [Now] I eat cheese, and I eat yogurt. And I think I'm healthier than I ever was. But you can't eat the same quantity of cheese as you do plant food. You'd just gain too much weight."

And as far as his favorites, Sinclair says, "If I eat meat, I eat fish if I have a choice. And then I take my omega-3s. I always have a couple of avocados in the fridge or on the table. Avocado oil is fantastic for sure. And olive oil, I'm becoming more and more convinced is the thing to do, so I've always put liberal amounts on bread and on salads."

If you're serious about hacking your longevity, Sinclair is the guy to listen to. In the full podcast, he says we may eventually be calling aging a disease, but until then, including these foods in your daily rotation will help fuel your body and mind to feel your best.