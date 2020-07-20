These Better-For-You Frozen Yogurt Sandwiches Are The Tastiest Way To Feel Like A Kid Again

No season evokes nostalgia quite like summer—remembering back to those days spent at camp when our biggest worry was getting our summer reading done before school started again. And although there are plenty of memories from those childhood summers that give us the warm and fuzzies (arts & crafts, anybody?), nothing comes close to the simple joy of biting into an ice cream sandwich.

That’s why we joined forces with FAGE to *adultify* this sacred tradition and create a frozen yogurt version of the classic sandwich that fits into your modern, wellness-driven lifestyle. Packed with 16g of protein per sandwich, this recipe might just show you why saving room for a sweet treat is one tradition that never goes out of style.