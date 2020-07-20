These Better-For-You Frozen Yogurt Sandwiches Are The Tastiest Way To Feel Like A Kid Again

No season evokes nostalgia quite like summer—remembering back to those days spent at camp when our biggest worry was getting our summer reading done before school started again. And although there are plenty of memories from those childhood summers that give us the warm and fuzzies (arts & crafts, anybody?), nothing comes close to the simple joy of biting into an ice cream sandwich.
That’s why we joined forces with FAGE to *adultify* this sacred tradition and create a frozen yogurt version of the classic sandwich that fits into your modern, wellness-driven lifestyle. Packed with 16g of protein per sandwich, this recipe might just show you why saving room for a sweet treat is one tradition that never goes out of style.
Berry Frozen Yogurt Sandwiches
Serves 5
Ingredients:
For the cookies:
- ¼ cup FAGE Total 5% Greek Yogurt
- 1 tsp. Vanilla extract
- ¼ cup sugar (or your preferred sweetener)
- 1½ cups almond flour
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- Pinch of salt
Total protein: 11g/serving
For the frozen yogurt:
- 4 cups FAGE Total 5% Greek yogurt
- ½ cup sugar-divided (or your preferred sweetener)
- 1 cup fresh berries (like raspberries or blueberries, etc.)
Total protein: 5g/serving
Method:
- For the cookies, preheat the oven to 350°. In a bowl, mix together sugar (or your preferred sweetener), almond flour, coconut and salt. Stir in yogurt and vanilla until fully incorporated. Drop spoonfuls of mixture, about 2 inches apart, onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. With the back of a spoon or palm of your hand, flatten the dough until about ¼ inch thick. Bake for about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely.
- For the frozen yogurt, add berries and 1 tbsp. sugar (or your preferred sweetener) to a pot and simmer until berries are soft and have released their juices. Use a fork or wooden spoon to smash the berries a bit and set aside until completely cooled. In a standing mixer, or by hand, whip yogurt and the remaining sugar (or your preferred sweetener) until dissolved and fluffy- about 5 minutes. Transfer yogurt to a loaf pan or a glass container and freeze for about 20 minutes. Remove from the freezer and stir well. Return to the freezer and repeat this step two more times. Finally, gently stir in the berry mixture, creating swirls rather than fully incorporating. Cover and keep in the freezer for at least four hours or overnight.
- Scoop frozen yogurt and sandwich between two yogurt almond coconut cookies.