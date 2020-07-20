mindbodygreen

Close Ad
FAGE
PAID CONTENT FOR FAGE

These Better-For-You Frozen Yogurt Sandwiches Are The Tastiest Way To Feel Like A Kid Again

NASM Certified Personal Trainer By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
July 20, 2020 — 7:00 AM

No season evokes nostalgia quite like summer—remembering back to those days spent at camp when our biggest worry was getting our summer reading done before school started again. And although there are plenty of memories from those childhood summers that give us the warm and fuzzies (arts & crafts, anybody?), nothing comes close to the simple joy of biting into an ice cream sandwich.

That’s why we joined forces with FAGE to *adultify* this sacred tradition and create a frozen yogurt version of the classic sandwich that fits into your modern, wellness-driven lifestyle. Packed with 16g of protein per sandwich, this recipe might just show you why saving room for a sweet treat is one tradition that never goes out of style.

Berry Frozen Yogurt Sandwiches

Serves 5

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

  • ¼ cup FAGE Total 5% Greek Yogurt
  • 1 tsp. Vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup sugar (or your preferred sweetener)
  • 1½ cups almond flour
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • Pinch of salt 

Total protein: 11g/serving

For the frozen yogurt:

  • 4 cups FAGE Total 5% Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup sugar-divided (or your preferred sweetener)
  • 1 cup fresh berries (like raspberries or blueberries, etc.)

Total protein: 5g/serving

Method:

  1. For the cookies, preheat the oven to 350°. In a bowl, mix together sugar (or your preferred sweetener), almond flour, coconut and salt. Stir in yogurt and vanilla until fully incorporated. Drop spoonfuls of mixture, about 2 inches apart, onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. With the back of a spoon or palm of your hand, flatten the dough until about ¼ inch thick. Bake for about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely. 
  2. For the frozen yogurt, add berries and 1 tbsp. sugar (or your preferred sweetener) to a pot and simmer until berries are soft and have released their juices. Use a fork or wooden spoon to smash the berries a bit and set aside until completely cooled. In a standing mixer, or by hand, whip yogurt and the remaining sugar (or your preferred sweetener) until dissolved and fluffy- about 5 minutes. Transfer yogurt to a loaf pan or a glass container and freeze for about 20 minutes. Remove from the freezer and stir well. Return to the freezer and repeat this step two more times. Finally, gently stir in the berry mixture, creating swirls rather than fully incorporating. Cover and keep in the freezer for at least four hours or overnight. 
  3. Scoop frozen yogurt and sandwich between two yogurt almond coconut cookies.
Advertisement
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen. He’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, so he’s usually the person everyone comes to when they need a new workout routine. He’s...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Does Apple Cider Vinegar Go Bad? How ACV Ages + When To Toss It

Jamie Schneider
Does Apple Cider Vinegar Go Bad? How ACV Ages + When To Toss It
Functional Food

The 8 Best Cereals That Are Actually Healthy & Oh So Satisfying

Kristine Thomason
The 8 Best Cereals That Are Actually Healthy & Oh So Satisfying
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

A Rare New Moon In Cancer Is Coming Our Way This Week & Here's How To Prep

The AstroTwins
A Rare New Moon In Cancer Is Coming Our Way This Week & Here's How To Prep
Beauty

Benzoyl Peroxide Or Salicylic Acid: Which Acne Treatment Should You Use?

Jamie Schneider
Benzoyl Peroxide Or Salicylic Acid: Which Acne Treatment Should You Use?
Personal Growth

How Good Apologies Enhance Our Well-Being, From A Psychologist

Molly Howes, Ph.D.
How Good Apologies Enhance Our Well-Being, From A Psychologist
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Healthy Weight

Achieve Your Healthy Weight By Syncing Meals With Your Internal Clock

Lindsay Boyers
Achieve Your Healthy Weight By Syncing Meals With Your Internal Clock
Beauty

A Supplement To Help Ease Dark Circles Under Your Eyes? Try This

Alexandra Engler
A Supplement To Help Ease Dark Circles Under Your Eyes? Try This
Personal Growth

3 Ways Identifying Values Can Positively Affect Your Bank Account

Brianna Firestone
3 Ways Identifying Values Can Positively Affect Your Bank Account
Spirituality

Energy Reading 101: What Your Aura Colors Say About You

Sarah Regan
Energy Reading 101: What Your Aura Colors Say About You
Spirituality

Astrology Has Us Seeing Double With This Summer's Second Cancer New Moon

The AstroTwins
Astrology Has Us Seeing Double With This Summer's Second Cancer New Moon
Personal Growth

How You Should Be De-Stressing, According To Your Enneagram Type

Emma Loewe
How You Should Be De-Stressing, According To Your Enneagram Type
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/these-better-for-you-frozen-yogurt-sandwiches-are-tastiest-way-to-feel-like-kid-again

Your article and new folder have been saved!