How To Build A Mediterranean-inspired Mezze Platter In 15 Minutes Or Less

Since we won't be jumping on a plane to Italy or Greece anytime soon, we're seeking other ways to transport ourselves to faraway lands without actually leaving our home. Our go-to? Food, of course.

With science-backed health benefits, a food pyramid that is as crave-able as it is nutritious, and bragging rights as the best overall diet for health in 2020, the Mediterranean diet is the healthiest way to let your taste buds travel.

Think of this simple, sharable Mediterranean Mezze Platter recipe as a means of transportation, and be creative with the ingredient selection and arrangement. We've used bright radishes, green sugar snap peas, red cherry tomatoes, and orange cantaloupe to bring pop colors and kid-friendly flavors to the plate, along with a selection of must-have dips, cheese, and protein from Boar's Head® Simplicity®. These delicious deli meats and dips contain no artificial ingredients, nitrates or nitrites, added hormones, or antibiotics, so you can relax and enjoy knowing that you're feeding your family and friends real food.