Add These Ingredients To Your Smoothie For Glowing Skin: A Health Coach Explains

To get that glowy, even-toned, clear-skin look, what you consume is as essential as your skin care regimen. Here are our top smoothie add-ins to get...

#smoothie #recipes #beauty #food as medicine #joy
Lindsay Kellner
September 26 2017
5 Easy Ways To Turn A Sweet Potato Into A Delicious Dinner

A super-easy dinner that everyone can get excited about? Sign us up!

#recipes #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian
mindbodygreen
September 13 2017
The Genius Equation That Makes Packing A Healthy Kids' Lunch Super Simple

No measuring cups needed when packing this nutritionist-approved kids' lunch!

#recipes #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
September 1 2017
These White-Chocolate Energy Balls Are A Perfect Blood-Sugar-Balancing Snack

These white-chocolate peanut-butter energy balls are loaded with superfoods and take only 5 minutes to make.

#recipes #dessert #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness
mindbodygreen
August 31 2017
Meal-Prep These Deskside Tacos Tonight, Make Your Co-Workers Jealous Tomorrow

You heard it here first: These deskside tacos will be your new favorite lunch.

#recipes #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
August 30 2017
Recipes
5 Creamy (And Dairy-Free) Dinner Recipes With 8 Ingredients Or Less

These 5 easy dinner recipes feel totally indulgent and creamy but are completely free of dairy.

#recipes #healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #health
mindbodygreen
August 8 2017
Going Dairy-Free? Here's A Menu To Make It Easy

Finding nondairy recipes that are satisfying and simple is way less challenging than it may seem.

#recipes #healthy recipes #wellness #digestion #vegan
mindbodygreen
July 27 2017
Recipes
