This One-Pot Veggie Pasta Is The Ultimate Summer Comfort Food

Elettra Wiedemann is a culinary it-girl, the kind who can casually whip up puff pastry with Blake Lively, launch a pop-up restaurant, and still have time to release a cookbook. Said cookbook, Impatient Foodie, has just arrived, and it’s chock-full of super-fast, healthy recipes, including this vegan, super-fresh summer pasta dish. Says Elettra, “This pasta is a great way to make use of the late spring, early summer bounty you can find at your farmers market. Cooking the pasta in the sauce will give it a thicker mouthfeel, which obviates the need for cheese. The lemon-oregano oil brings a nice, bright flavor to the dish.”