This One-Pot Veggie Pasta Is The Ultimate Summer Comfort Food
Elettra Wiedemann is a culinary it-girl, the kind who can casually whip up puff pastry with Blake Lively, launch a pop-up restaurant, and still have time to release a cookbook. Said cookbook, Impatient Foodie, has just arrived, and it’s chock-full of super-fast, healthy recipes, including this vegan, super-fresh summer pasta dish. Says Elettra, “This pasta is a great way to make use of the late spring, early summer bounty you can find at your farmers market. Cooking the pasta in the sauce will give it a thicker mouthfeel, which obviates the need for cheese. The lemon-oregano oil brings a nice, bright flavor to the dish.”
One-Pot Linguine With Asparagus and Lemon-Oregano Oil
Ingredients
Lemon-Oregano Oil
- 1 lemon
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 sprig of fresh oregano
Pasta
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- Kosher salt
- 1 pound linguine (gluten-free if desired)
- 1 bunch of asparagus, tough ends removed, spears thinly sliced on the diagonal into 1-inch lengths
- Kernels from 2 ears of corn
- Freshly cracked pepper
Method
- With a vegetable peeler, cut two large strips of zest from the lemon. In a small skillet, combine the olive oil, lemon peel, and oregano.
- Cook over low heat until fragrant, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. (You will be garnishing the finished dish with this oil just before serving.)
- Meanwhile, prepare the pasta. In a large skillet (or a Dutch oven if you have one), heat the olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Do not allow the garlic to brown.
- Add the tomatoes and 1 teaspoon salt; increase the heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes.
- Add 4½ cups water, cover, and bring to a boil over high heat. When it reaches a boil, add the linguine and 2 teaspoons of salt, reduce the heat to a simmer (you may have to push the linguine with the help of a wooden spoon), and cook, stirring frequently, for 15 minutes.
- Add the asparagus and corn and stir to combine. Continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Plate the linguine and drizzle with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the lemon-oregano oil. Add pepper and serve.
