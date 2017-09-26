mindbodygreen

Dismiss
HUM Nutrition
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

Add These Ingredients To Your Smoothie For Glowing Skin: A Health Coach Explains

Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.

Photo by mbg Creative

September 26, 2017

When it comes to feeling and looking our best from the inside out, a two-fold approach is in order. More often than not, we reach for creams, serums, and cleansers, which can be game-changing, but they only go so far. In order to feel truly radiant, we must be healthy from the inside out! Our skin is the body’s biggest organ and a crucial communicator. When we get breakouts, have dull skin, or see redness, the skin is telling us that something is up internally and it needs nutrients and rest.

To get that glowy, even-toned, clear-skin look, what you consume is as essential as your skin care regimen. With that in mind, we spoke to author, blogger, and plant-based chef Lily Kunin, who crafted custom smoothies specifically designed to nourish the skin, hair, and nails. Here are the key ingredients to add to your smoothies for great skin, as well as two smoothie recipes she recommends. P.S. These are exact recipes we served to guests at our annual wellness summit, revitalize!

Photo: Miachel Breton

1. Collagen:

Fact: Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It adds structure to our tissues on a cellular level and plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin, specifically when it comes to aging. Scientists have found that decreased collagen production is correlated with increased appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but it may be possible to slow that process down by consuming quality sources of collagen. You can add a collagen powder to your smoothies, or for easy inclusion in your daily routine, take a collagen supplement like HUM Nutrition’s Collagen Love, which is grass-fed.

Article continues below

2. Matcha:

Thank goodness for the magic green dust that we call matcha! Matcha is a type of green tea with supercharged benefits, especially for skin. One study showed how the antioxidants in teas like matcha may play a role in keeping skin smooth, supple, and wrinkle-averse—making it a must-have smoothie addition. You can find matcha in HUM Nutrition’s Raw Beauty powder, which also boasts skin-friendly ingredients like probiotics, flaxseed, and chlorella.

Photo: Miachel Breton

3. Coconut oil:

Ah, coconut oil. Mother Nature’s all-in-one beauty elixir is, not surprisingly, also beneficial to ingest. When consumed as part of a healthy diet, coconut oil can help decrease inflammatory response, which helps banish redness. The MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) may improve brain function, and lauric acid has been linked to die-off of cancer-causing cells, too. Color us convinced!

Article continues below

4. Coconut water:

Coconut water is a fantastic natural source of electrolytes like potassium and for that reason is a popular drink to have before, during, and after a workout. But did you know that it contains cytokinins, a type of naturally occurring plant hormone that’s been linked to reduced cellular aging in humans? Sign us up.

5. Probiotics:

Probiotics like lactobacillus may increase skin’s moisture retention, which can help achieve a youthful, vibrant, even skin tone. This smoothie-friendly powder has three different kinds of probiotics to do three times the work.

Photo: Miachel Breton

Here are two smoothie recipes from health coach Lily Kunin that your skin will love:

Article continues below

Energizing Greens

Ingredients

  • ½ cup coconut water
  • ½ cup coconut milk
  • 1 frozen banana
  • ½ cup mango
  • 1 scoop Raw Beauty
  • 1 teaspoon coconut oil
  • Handful of spinach
  • ½ teaspoon matcha powder

Method

Combine all ingredients in blender and blend until completely smooth.

Article continues below

Berry Beauty

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • ½ frozen banana
  • 1 cup organic mixed berries (raspberries, strawberries, blueberries)
  • 1 scoop Raw Beauty: Vanilla and Berry
  • 1 tablespoon raw almond butter
  • 1 scoop grass-fed powdered collagen (or skip, and take Collagen Love)

Method

Combine all ingredients in blender and blend until completely smooth.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-smoothie-ingredients-for-glowing-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!