Add These Ingredients To Your Smoothie For Glowing Skin: A Health Coach Explains

When it comes to feeling and looking our best from the inside out, a two-fold approach is in order. More often than not, we reach for creams, serums, and cleansers, which can be game-changing, but they only go so far. In order to feel truly radiant, we must be healthy from the inside out! Our skin is the body’s biggest organ and a crucial communicator. When we get breakouts, have dull skin, or see redness, the skin is telling us that something is up internally and it needs nutrients and rest.

To get that glowy, even-toned, clear-skin look, what you consume is as essential as your skin care regimen. With that in mind, we spoke to author, blogger, and plant-based chef Lily Kunin, who crafted custom smoothies specifically designed to nourish the skin, hair, and nails. Here are the key ingredients to add to your smoothies for great skin, as well as two smoothie recipes she recommends. P.S. These are exact recipes we served to guests at our annual wellness summit, revitalize!