The Most Comforting Chicken Pho You Can Actually Make On Weeknights (With Or Without A Pressure Cooker!)

Gina Homolka, the brains behind the hugely popular, award-winning blog and the NYT best-selling author of the two cookbooks that followed suit, is back with her third, and trust us, it's a good one (if you finally got that pressure cooker you've been dreaming about over the holidays, you're in luck). Skinnytaste One and Done: 140 No-Fuss Dinners for Your Instant Pot®, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, Sheet Pan, Skillet, Dutch Oven, and More is an epic kitchen-counter tome that will win your weeknights this year—think nutritious, satisfying meals; easy-to-find ingredients; and simple steps to get dinner on the table fast. Here's one of our favorite recipes!

A few years ago, I tasted my very first bowl of pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup, and immediately became addicted. The problem was, I would have to drive at least 40 minutes to get a decent bowl of it any time a craving struck. So naturally, I learned how to create it myself.

Pho is notoriously difficult to make from scratch since it involves a lot of ingredients and time spent cooking. But I figured out a quick and easy version that uses a pressure cooker and canned broth as a shortcut, as well as bone-in chicken to add depth of flavor to the broth. The fish sauce and aromatic herbs give the broth its trademark balance of savory and fresh. You can double this recipe if you want extra for leftovers.