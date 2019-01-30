445 Items Tagged
food as medicine
This Spice Is SO Good At Lowering Blood Sugar, You Have To Be Careful Not To Overdo It
Here's why you need this spice in your life.
Tia Mowry, Actress & Cookbook Author, On Healing With Food & Parenting With Purpose
You'll be inspired to take your health to the next level
It's Time To Add Bone Broth To Your Diet With These Simple Gut-Healing Recipes
It's easy to make at home!
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
Add these healthy veggies to your grocery list ASAP!
This Ayurvedic Beverage Packs A Serious Anti-Inflammatory Punch
You'll feel golden after this drink!
This Trick Makes It So Easy To Eat (And Enjoy!) All Your Food Scraps
For the next time you find yourself in a pickle.
Healing Painful Canker Sores Just Got Way Easier, Thanks To These Natural Remedies
Natural ways to say goodbye to the ouch.
6 Feasible Steps To Reverse Diabetes Naturally (Or At Least Manage It)
Take charge of your pre-diabetes or diabetes diagnosis with these lifestyle changes
Exactly What To Eat To Lower Your Risk Of Breast & Lung Cancer
Natural choices for breast cancer and lung cancer.
Eating More Of This Could Reduce Your Risk Of Disease By Up To 30 Percent
It's our new resolution.
Drew Ramsey, M.D., On The Foods He 'Prescribes' & His Hack For Successful Fasting
And the one thing we can do to improve our mental health.
7 Ways To Make An Anti-Inflammatory Diet WAY Cheaper
You don't have to be rich to be healthy.
How To Become A Fat-Burning Machine With The Ketogenic Diet
Here's how to effortlessly maintain your ideal weight.
Science Says These 8 Common Diseases Can Be Reversed By A Plant-Based Diet
A cardiologist dives into the science.
The Real Reason You're Tired All The Time (And A Surefire Solution)
An easy way to feel better, ASAP.
5 Hacks To Optimize Your High-Fat Diet
Take your high-fat diet to the next level.
4 Foods That Will Help You Prevent Cancer & Stay Healthy For Life
Mushrooms, mushrooms, mushrooms.
Meet The Immune-Boosting, Gut-Healing Tonics This Hollywood Actress Swears By
You're 2 ingredients and 2 minutes away from feeling way better.
Snacking Can Make You Age Faster — And Gain More Weight. A Celebrity Nutritionist Explains Why
You're accidentally ruining your health goals.
Add These Ingredients To Your Smoothie For Glowing Skin: A Health Coach Explains
To get that glowy, even-toned, clear-skin look, what you consume is as essential as your skin care regimen. Here are our top smoothie add-ins to get...