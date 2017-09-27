Snacking Can Make You Age Faster — And Gain More Weight. A Celebrity Nutritionist Explains Why

Insulin acts like a cargo ship, picking up glucose (blood sugar) and transferring it from your bloodstream into your cells so that your nervous system, muscles, and other tissues and organs can utilize the glucose for proper functioning. Once the insulin has done its job, it can linger in your bloodstream for six to eight hours. In the meantime, it prevents the fat-burning process (it’s a storage hormone, after all), driving you to eat and making you crave what will bring your blood sugar back up—aka more processed fast carbohydrate snacks.

At the end of the day, you're probably better off eating meals that turn off hunger and giving your body that well-deserved break between meals rather than snacking on something that will flood your bloodstream with insulin and have you craving more junky food late.

