What This Top Chef Eats—And Avoids—To Get A Great Night's Sleep

Ginger is an amazing ingredient with numerous properties to help you achieve a restful night’s sleep. Steeping some ginger in hot water and drinking before bed improves digestion, calms any nausea, and promotes muscle relaxation. Not to mention, it tastes great!

2. Mint

Mint is a great stress reliever and relaxant. Having a cup of peppermint tea will not only ease your mind, but the menthol in the herb will also serve as a muscle relaxant.

3. Raw honey

While I don’t condone sugar, having a spoonful of raw honey before bed (whether alone or in your tea) has been proven to improve sleep. Your liver works hard all night and needs a substance called glycogen to function properly, and raw honey has enough glycogen to sustain a full eight hours of sleep.

4. Cherries

Cherries may not be the first food that comes to mind when you think of a good night’s rest, but these tart little fruits contain melatonin, a chemical shown to drastically help regulating sleep patterns.

5. Avocados