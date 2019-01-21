This Trick Makes It So Easy To Eat (And Enjoy!) All Your Food Scraps

The U.N. warned us: We have 12 years before the damage we've done to the Earth becomes irreversible. Instead of letting reports like this paralyze us, let's use them to empower us. The experts are saying it's going to take a mix of large-scale change AND individual action to save our planet—and we want to help you do what you can. Consider our new series your no-excuses guide to cleaning up your act, one step at a time. Today, we're sharing a tip that'll cut down on your food waste.

During a recent mbg potluck lunch, the hype for my contribution was real.

Not to brag, but verses of "Wow, this is so beautiful" harmonized a chorus of "I can't wait to try this!" as we gathered around the counter. When one co-worker turned to me and said that my beautiful creation reminded her of a bouquet of flowers, I couldn't help but think that I had duped everyone.

This dish wasn't some elaborate keto dessert or avant-garde avocado burger. It had taken less than five minutes, minimal knife skills, and probably $2.50 to make. Oh, and it involved food scraps.