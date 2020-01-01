1754 Articles in Movement

Social Fitnessing: The Perfect 2020 Mother's Day Gifts That Let Us Move Together

This Mother's Day looks a little bit different, but who says you can't still spoil your mom?

#partner #gift guide #energy
Meg Phillips
2 days ago
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Syncing with the moon cycle can remind you to periodically pause, rest, and reflect.

#journaling #cleanse #astrology #Journey #energy
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
April 15
The Best Self-Care Rituals, Based On Your Enneagram Type

Here's the kind of self-care you need right now, based on your personality.

#reiki #yoga #hiit #chakras
Gina Gomez
April 12
A Chiropractor's Guide To Better Posture While Working From Home

Working from home comes with its own unique set of challenges.

#COVID-19 #pain #energy
Sarah Regan
April 6
3 Ways To Refresh Your Morning Routine This Spring

We all know how much a grounding routine can set the tone for our day—read on for some inspo.

#partner #essential oils
Krista Soriano
April 1
7 Core-Strengthening Yoga Poses To Make You Feel Powerful & Confident

Confidence aligns with the solar plexus chakra, located just above the abdomen.

#confidence #yoga
Claire Grieve
April 1