I've Run 4 World Major Marathons & These Are My Go-To Running Sneakers
After more than a dozen half marathons, countless 10k races, and four World Marathon Majors, you could say I know a thing or two about long-distance running shoes. Along with testing out way more brands and models than I can count, I've even had my feet professionally measured by experts for optimal sizing and tried custom sneakers personalized to my feet.
Despite all this, I always end up back in the very first shoe I ever raced in: the ASICS Gel Nimbus.
Of course, not every runner will love the Gel Nimbus sneakers as much as I do—but they're a bestseller for a reason. Allow me to break down who should and shouldn’t try the Gel Nimbus shoes, plus why they’re a standout in my collection.
ASICS Gel Nimbus 25
No time to scroll? Here’s what you need to know
- These podiatrist-recommended sneakers are great for short runs, long runs, races, and treadmill runs. A wide toe box even makes them a standout pick for runners with bunions (speaking from experience).
- The sole has enough cushioning to minimize impact for a softer landing, but not so much that it feels heavy. I’ve worn them for three marathons and they felt light on my feet throughout each race.
- I’ve struggled with knee pain in the past, but it’s never been an issue when running in the ASICS Gel Nimbus sneakers.
My final ratings:
- Design: 5/5
- Sustainability: 3/5
- Aesthetics: 4/5
- Versatility: 5/5
How the ASICS Gel Nimbus 25 are made
The ASICS Gel Nimbus 25 sneakers are a neutral trainer designed for short or long runs. The upper is made from an engineered knit material that feels soft and breathable against your foot—and at least 75% of the shoe’s main upper material is made with recycled content.
In the most recent iteration, the shoe’s tongue was updated to provide more flexibility around the foot. Plus, the sicklier is now made using a dyeing process that reduces water usage by about 33% and carbon emissions by about 45%.
We love these sustainability perks, but construction-wise, this shoe’s big claim to fame is its cushioned midsole. The brand recently added even more of its FF BLAST™ ECO PLUS cushioning, with a new PureGEL™ technology in the midsole as well.
This design creates a softer landing with less impact on the joints, which is helpful for mitigating injuries such as plantar fasciitis, shin splints, and ankle strain.
The lightweight materials keep my feet comfortable even during hot, long runs—and it’s also worth noting that the outsole is more durable than any other running shoe I’ve worn.
Why I love the ASICS Gel Nimbus 25 sneakers
As noted in our final ratings above, the ASICS Gel Nimbus 25 sneakers hit it out of the park in terms of design and versatility. I love that I can wear them for outdoor road and trail runs, and also for treadmill runs.
They even make great walking shoes! In fact, when I brought these with me abroad for the Berlin marathon, I bought a second pair specifically for walking. Other testers say they're also a great pick for people who are on their feet all day for work (and many nurses love them for this reason!).
On the topic of versatility, I love that these shoes are available in more than 20 colors—and I tend to keep a couple styles in my rotation.
And take it from someone who’s worn these for 20 mile runs in 85 degree weather, they’re incredibly breathable, with a surprisingly weightless feel considering the amount of cushioning ASICS uses.
At the end of the day, what keeps me coming back to these shoes is that they’re comfortable and supportive. I’ve struggled with running-related knee pain in the past, but I’ve never once felt pain when training in my ASICS Gel Nimbus 25 sneakers.
What we'd change about the ASICS Gel Nimbus 25 sneakers
While the ASICS Gel Nimbus fit all my needs as a distance runner with bunions, there are a few common qualms from other testers. I’ve personally found every new iteration of these sneakers to be as good (if not better) than the last, but some people complain that the sizing has changed over the years.
On that note, one major callout is that the ASICS Gel Nimbus 25 sneakers are not available in wide sizes. They’re made in just one standard width, which can be frustrating for runners with wide feet—so while the toe box itself is spacious enough for those of us with bunions, the rest of the shoe does run more on the standard to narrow side.
Another point worth mentioning is that these shoes offer great arch support and are designed mostly for those who under pronate. If you have flat feet or over pronate, you might want to try one of these stability shoes instead.
What other testers say
The Gel Nimbus 25 sneakers have been around for as long as I’ve been running (well over a decade)—and yet, with 25 iterations, they continue to get praise from runners of all levels and from people who spend a sufficient amount of time on their feet.
Here’s what other testers are saying:
- “I was a bit nervous with how much cushion these have, but they've been a game changer for me! My knees feel less sore after my long runs, and I don't get blisters in the spots that I did before. I love the stretchy tongue- it never slips! And the laces are great lengths and have never untied on a run. Definitely recommend!” — ASICS reviews
- “Love the fit, style, and all around comfort so much I bought two more. Wear them mostly for running, but if I could wear them all day at work I absolutely would. I go between a 7.5 and 8 in most running shoes. 7.5 is perfect in this style.” — ASICS reviews
- “12-hour shift approved. Plenty of cushion to prevent feet from hurting.” — ASICS reviews
- “Best running shoe. I actually enjoy running now!!!” — ASICS reviews
What podiatrists say
I've interviewed a lot of podiatrists—and I'm always excited to learn that my go-to running sneakers are expert-approved. Holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, previously recommended the ASICS Gel Nimbus shoes for runners of all experience levels, noting that they’re great for those who need additional plush cushioning.
“They are very comfortable, stable and light in spite of the extra-cushioning,” Kornfeld explained.
They also come highly recommended by podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM, who told mindbodygreen the Gel Nimbus 25’s “structure, material, and design to help benefit long distance runners.”
Who should try the ASICS Gel Nimbus sneakers vs. who shouldn’t
- Beginner and advanced runners
- Treadmill and outdoor runners
- Runners with high arches who under pronate
- People who stand all day
- People who want more cushioning and support, while still getting a lightweight feel
The takeaway
Each person's foot shape is unique and everyone has their own stride, so our shoe needs are naturally going to be different. That said, these ASICS shoes have some excellent qualities that keep me (and thousands of other people) running back for more. Bonus: They're currently $40 off on Zappos, Amazon, and ASICS.
