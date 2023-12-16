The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you're anything like us, you still have a few people left on your list to shop for. Want to elevate your gifting game while helping your loved ones live a healthier lifestyle? Our team is constantly testing the best fitness products—and we know which ones will be a hit.

Think a foldable BPA-free mat, a weighted vest designed specifically for women, and the most buttery-soft sports bra they'll want to live in. Plus, gifts to help them prioritize recovery (because, yes, it's just as important as movement itself).

Whether your giftee is a fitness fanatic or just starting to prioritize exercise, these are the best fitness gifts to upgrade anyone's movement routine. Just make sure to order by the listed shipping deadline!

Help them crush their step goals with these podiatrist-designed walking shoes. According to our editors, they truly feel like walking on clouds. *Order by December 18 & use code MINDBODYGREEN to save 15%.

Show your loved one a new way to get moving with a membership to barre3 online. Every class combines strength, mindfulness, and cardio into one efficient + effective workout.

You can't crush your movement goals without prioritizing sleep and recovery. The Oura Ring is a must-have for anyone looking to optimize every aspect of their well-being. *Order by December 20 with expedited shipping

This trendy belt bag is designed for movement lovers. It'll fit their keys, phone, wallet, and lip balm—and it's available in six adorable hues. *Order by December 20

Give your loved one everything they need to start their own home gym, plus 12 months of unlimited training. Talk about a way to kickstart their 2024 fitness goals. *Order by December 16

If your giftee is particular about fitness apparel and accessories, why not give them something to carry it all in? We love that this carryall comes in five sizes and a slew of colors. *Order by December 17

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America for a reason—and experts have even named it a top hobby for longevity. Plus, it's a ton of fun. This kit has everything you need to get started. *Order by December 20

Nothing dampers a movement routine more than frigid winter temperatures. This recycled puffer is perfect for your outdoor fitness junkies (and even better for your earth-loving friends). *Order by December 15

These travel-friendly compression boots were a lifesaver during my marathon training this year—and I'd venture to say any fitness lover will use them religiously. *Order by December 18

This tiny vibrating device is as portable as they come, but it doesn’t skimp on power. Your giftee will love how it hits those hard-to-reach areas. *Order by December 18 with expedited shipping

They'll live in these buttery soft joggers, perfect for at-home workouts, running errands, or lounging on rest dates. Editor's tip: Grab a pair for yourself, too—you won't regret it. *Order by December 16 with ground shipping or December 20 with express shipping

We've never met anyone (podiatrists included) who doesn't like HOKA's shoes. These kicks are great for runners, walkers, and people who are on their feet all day. *Order by December 18 with expedited shipping

Fitness enthusiasts (and all our editors) swear by this foldable walking pad to help them stay active during the work day—and it's on sale for just $200. *Order by December 20

Mobilization practices, stress-busting breath techniques, nutrition tips—this book is full of wisdom to help everyone with a body (that's you) move better. *Order by December 20

Need a perfect stocking stuffer for your running-obsessed friend? Our runner editors are huge fans of this anti-chafe stick (and they will be too). *Order by December 20

You can never have too many oversized crewnecks—and this one is eco-friendly. We love the pastel colors, too!

Another clear standout in the sneaker space, these cult-favorite shoes support all forms of movement. Plus, there are a ton of colorways to choose from. *Order by December 18

Why are the simple gifts always the biggest hit? These plush-yet-breathable ankle socks make every workout just a little bit more comfortable. *Order by December 18

Centr is like a motivating workout buddy and results-driven health coach all wrapped up in one. A subscription to this platform is the ultimate gift for fitness lovers—and you don't have to wait for shipping.

Tune out at the gym without sacrificing your ear health. These wireless buds monitor hearing wellness with up to 31 hours of listening time per charge. *Order by December 20

They've got their fitness routine down, now what? Help your loved one prioritize nutrition, too, with this convenient personal blender. *Order by December 20

Our editors hoard leggings and these are some of the softest we've felt. Choose from 19 colorways and just be warned: You'll want at least one pair for yourself. *Order by December 17

Mental health and physical health go hand-in-hand, but we could all use a little motivation to prioritize the former. Headspace is perfect for meditation newbies and those who have been doing it for years. *Order digital gift card anytime!

These sleek weights can be worn around the ankles or wrists to uplevel a walk or workout. Choose from three weight amounts and multiple colorways. *Order by 12/18

Omorpho won't limit your range of motion like other weighted vests. Instead the sleek silhouttes hug the body with even weight distribution for a lighter feel. *Order by December 15

Massage guns are a must-have, but there's still a place in every fitness lover's heart for a classic foam roller—and this one has over 26,000 five-star ratings to prove it. *Order by December 20

This longline crop offers some of the best support you can find from a strappy sports bra—and we can’t get enough of the buttery-soft fabric. *Order by December 18

Got a friend who plans their workouts around their hair wash days? This one's for them. This plant-based dry shampoo makes post-exercise hair woes a thing of the past. *Order by December 20

Strength training is in, and these adjustable kettlebells are a genius space-saver for any home gym. Trust us; any fitness-enthusiast will swoon over this gift. *Order by December 18

Whether they're new to the fitness scene or they've been in it for years, there's something for everyone on ClassPass. This gift lets them choose their own movement adventure (and socialize in the process). *Order a digital gift card any time!

Just because you procrastinated doesn't mean you can't find a great present for your gym-obsessed friend. These last-minute gifts are bound to be a home run for any fitness lover. The best part? You'll be inspiring a healthier 2024—and they'll think of you every step of the way.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.