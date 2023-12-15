Advertisement
19 Last-Minute Fitness Gifts That'll Arrive By Christmas
The holidays are quickly approaching and, if you're anything like us, you still have a few people left on your list to shop for. Want to elevate your gifting game while helping your loved ones live a healthier lifestyle? Our team is constantly testing the best fitness products—and we know which ones will be a hit.
Think a foldable BPA-free mat, a weighted vest designed specifically for women, and the most buttery soft sports bra they’ll want to live in. Plus, gifts to help them prioritize recovery (because, yes, it's just as important as movement itself).
Whether your giftee is a fitness fanatic or just starting to prioritize exercise, these are the best fitness gifts to upgrade anyone's movement routine. Just make sure to order by the listed shipping deadline!
The takeaway
Just because you procrastinated doesn't mean you can't find a great present for your gym-obsessed friend. These last minute gifts are bound to be a home run for any fitness lover. The best part? You'll be inspiring a healthier 2024—and they'll think of you every step of the way.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
