Motivation

19 Last-Minute Fitness Gifts That'll Arrive By Christmas

December 15, 2023
best fitness gifts
Image by mbg creative
December 15, 2023

The holidays are quickly approaching and, if you're anything like us, you still have a few people left on your list to shop for. Want to elevate your gifting game while helping your loved ones live a healthier lifestyle? Our team is constantly testing the best fitness products—and we know which ones will be a hit.

Think a foldable BPA-free mat, a weighted vest designed specifically for women, and the most buttery soft sports bra they’ll want to live in. Plus, gifts to help them prioritize recovery (because, yes, it's just as important as movement itself).

Whether your giftee is a fitness fanatic or just starting to prioritize exercise, these are the best fitness gifts to upgrade anyone's movement routine. Just make sure to order by the listed shipping deadline!

HigherDOSE Infrared PEMF Mat

$1,100 (was $1,295)
A game-changer in any routine, this cult-favorite PEMF mat is designed to ease muscle soreness, promote relaxation, and accelerate holistic recovery. Use the code MINDBODYGREEN to save 15%.
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

Whoop Fitness Tracker

From $18 per month
A major upgrade in 2023 added AI to the WHOOP, transforming the fitness tracker into a personalized health and fitness coach for just $20 a month.
whoop

KLAW 528 Walking Shoes

$148
Help them crush their step goals with these podiatrist-designed walking shoes. According to our editors, they truly feel like walking on clouds. *Order by December 18 & use code MINDBODYGREEN to save 15%.
klaw 528

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

$129
This portable-yet-powerful recovery tool loosens knots, targets fatigue, and melts away tension with three vibration speeds. *Order by December 18
hyperice hypervolt go 2

barre3 Membership

$20 per month
Show your loved one a new way to get moving with a membership to barre3 online. Every class combines strength, mindfulness, and cardio into one efficient + effective workout.
barre3 membership

Oura Horizon Ring

From $299
You can't crush your movement goals without prioritizing sleep and recovery. The Oura Ring is a must-have for anyone looking to optimize every aspect of their well-being. *Order by December 20 with expedited shipping
oura ring

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

$38
This trendy belt bag is designed for movement lovers. It'll fit their keys, phone, wallet, and lip balm—and it's available in six adorable hues. *Order by December 20
lululemon belt bag

Alo Everyday Beanie

$68
A cold weather essential, this chic beanie will keep them warm, toasty, and stylish on daily walks or while running errands. *Order by December 19
alo beanie

NOBULL Women's Trainer+

$139
Nobull Trainers offer small tweaks—like a wider toe box and low drop—for better stabilization during deadlifts and squats. *Order by December 19
NoBull lifters

mindbodygreen turmeric potency +

$49
Support joint and muscle health with a powerful combination of turmeric, ginger, and black pepper delivered in a bioavailable, 2-capsule dose.*
turmeric+

Vuori Performance Jogger

$94
They'll live in these buttery soft joggers, perfect for at-home workouts, running errands, or lounging on rest dates. Editor's tip: Grab a pair for yourself, too—you won't regret it. *Order by December 16 with ground shipping or December 20 with express shipping
vuori joggers

YDZJY Walking Pad

$200
Fitness enthusiasts (and all our editors) swear by this foldable walking pad to help them stay active during the work day—and it's on sale for just $200. *Order by December 20
WalkingPad Foldable Treadmill

Built To Move

$19
Mobilization practices, stress-busting breath techniques, nutrition tips—this book is full of wisdom to help everyone with a body (that's you) move better. *Order by December 20

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks

$22
Why are the simple gifts always the biggest hit? These plush-yet-breathable ankle socks make every workout just a little bit more comfortable. *Order by December 18
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks

Hydroflask with Flex Straw Cap

$45
Keep liquids cool (or hot) for up to 24 hours with this stainless steel water bottle. *Order by December 18
hydroflask water bottle

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

$200
Tune out at the gym without sacrificing your ear health. These wireless buds monitor hearing wellness with up to 31 hours of listening time per charge. *Order by December 20
google pixel buds pro

Bala Bangles

From $45
These sleek weights can be worn around the ankles or wrists to uplevel a walk or workout. Choose from three weight amounts and multiple colorways. *Order by 12/18
bala bangles

Omorpho G-Vest + 

$279
Omorpho won't limit your range of motion like other weighted vests. Instead the sleek silhouttes hug the body with even weight distribution for a lighter feel. *Order by December 15
Omorpho G-Vest+

Peluva Women's Strand

$140
Minimalist footwear is surging in popularity, and Peluva is leading the charge with lightweight trainers that encourage the foot’s natural movement.
peluva women's strand

Athleta Conscious Strappy Crop Bra

From $45
This longline crop offers some of the best support you can find from a strappy sports bra—and we can’t get enough of the buttery-soft fabric. *Order by December 18
athleta conscious bra

BowFlex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

$119
Strength training is in, and these adjustable kettlebells are a genius space-saver for any home gym. Trust us; any fitness-enthusiast will swoon over this gift. *Order by December 18
Bowflex adjustable kettlebell

The takeaway

Just because you procrastinated doesn't mean you can't find a great present for your gym-obsessed friend. These last minute gifts are bound to be a home run for any fitness lover. The best part? You'll be inspiring a healthier 2024—and they'll think of you every step of the way.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

The 3 Key Things That Helped Me Reduce Back Pain & Waist Size In 2023
Motivation

The 3 Key Things That Helped Me Reduce Back Pain & Waist Size In 2023

Sarah Regan

I Wear The Same Sneakers Every Day & They're Perfect For Wide Feet (+ Save 20%)
Routines

I Wear The Same Sneakers Every Day & They're Perfect For Wide Feet (+ Save 20%)

Braelyn Wood

Wait, Can Shoes Make Me Smarter? A Surprising Side Effect Of My Running Experiment
Routines

Wait, Can Shoes Make Me Smarter? A Surprising Side Effect Of My Running Experiment

Carleigh Ferrante

Kegels Aren't For Everybody: A Pelvic Floor PT On Who Should Avoid Them
Routines

Kegels Aren't For Everybody: A Pelvic Floor PT On Who Should Avoid Them

Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC

80% Of Autoimmune Cases in The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why
Women's Health

80% Of Autoimmune Cases in The U.S. Are In Women: 4 Reasons Why

Hannah Frye

The Minimalist's Guide To Styling Bows For A Chic Holiday Look
Beauty

The Minimalist's Guide To Styling Bows For A Chic Holiday Look

Hannah Frye

