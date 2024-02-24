Advertisement
I Walk 12,000+ Steps Per Day In These Comfy Sneakers
In my recent New York City move, I was faced with an all-too-familiar truth: My small closet simply does not have the space for my vast shoe collection. Forced to cut ties with a large chunk of my lineup, I was shocked by how simple the decision actually was.
See, while my closet seems to multiply white sneakers, I've been reaching for the same pair 90% of the time: my Cariuma IBI Low Sneakers.
Lightweight enough to wear in any weather yet so durable I can wear them on 5-mile walks, the knit style keeps my feet comfortable year-round—and they somehow match every outfit I own.
Why I love these white knit sneakers
Soon after receiving my Cariumas, I traveled to Tulum and wore these vegan sneakers (fresh out of the box) to the airport. The IBI Low Sneakers are so easy to slip on and off that I knew security would be a breeze. What I didn't expect, though, was the amount of use I'd get out of them over the course of the trip itself.
I fully expected my Cariumas to stay tucked away in the shoe compartment of my suitcase until I laced up for my flight home—it was a beach vacation, after all. To my surprise, I barely took these sneakers off the whole trip. Even in 90-degree-Fahrenheit heat, my feet stayed cool thanks to the breathable knit fabric.
Even better, I still got the comfort and support of a reliable pair of shoes.
Fast-forward a few months, and my Cariumas are easily the most-worn sneakers in my arsenal. Living in a walking city, I log an average of 5 miles each day, and (as a marathon runner) I'm incredibly picky about what I wear on my feet.
My preference? A shoe so lightweight I forget I'm wearing it. These hit the nail on the head.
Why I love these white knit sneakers
While, yes, I prioritize comfort and support, I wouldn't wear these if they didn't look good, too. I love a chunky shoe, but this sleek, minimalist design works with just about every outfit (jeans, dresses, athleisure, you name it). They come in a slew of colorways (17 to be exact), but I'm partial to the crisp white.
What's more, my pair is surprisingly just as white as the day I opened the box. When they inevitably do get dirty, these sneakers can be thrown directly in the wash.
My only warning? The Cariuma IBIs sell out quickly. I get compliments every time I wear these (read: daily) and tend to deal with disappointed friends who wait too long to order a pair for themselves. The brand recently replenished stock, but I wouldn't waffle over your purchase for too long.
Plus, they're sustainable
I'm not the first mindbodygreen editor to wax poetic about Cariuma sneakers. In fact, our love for the brand goes beyond the shoes themselves. We're big fans of Cariuma's sustainability practices and eco-friendly designs—and if you care about the environment, this brand should be on your radar.
As for the IBI Low Sneakers in particular, their eco-footprint is as light as the design feels on your feet. The knit sneaker is made from natural bamboo (certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and OEKO-TEX) and recycled plastics (certified by Global Recycled Standard).
Cariuma's dedication to bettering the environment doesn't end with its materials. The brand's warehouses are solar-powered (with LED lighting), and there's no extra packaging used in the shipping process.
Your sneakers will arrive in just one box (as opposed to the typical method of a shoe box inside a shipping box), made of fully recyclable cardboard. All shipping is carbon-neutral, too.
The takeaway
I live in a city where quality footwear is essential but closet space is limited. The Cariuma IBI Lows are comfortable, stylish, and keep my feet supported whether I'm standing all day or trying to stay mobile to increase my longevity. They're easy to slip on and lightweight enough to pack in my weekend bag or carry-on luggage.
The best part? I feel good knowing I'm having a positive impact on the environment. If I had the space, I'd buy these vegan kicks in every color.
