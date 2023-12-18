Advertisement
This Brand New Fabric Makes Your Leggings Feel Like They’re Barely There
The world of activewear is metaphorically mat-to-mat. Whatever your lifestyle may be—yoga, spin, pilates, all of the above—options abound. But one thing is for certain: all activewear is not created equal. Nor does it feel equal.
As someone who has been deeply ingrained in the wellness industry for the better part of a decade, I’ve gone through my fair share of leggings. Many have met their fate at the back of the closet drawer, but there’s one pair that has rightfully earned its place front and center: Vuori’s AllTheFeels™ Legging, made with their innovative Vuori BlissBlend™️ fabric. And trust me, I don’t give this spot out lightly.
The non-negotiables of activewear.
Whether it’s the gym or the office, you’re unlikely to catch me in anything but athleisure. Even after a morning workout, I’m slipping right back into a fresh pair of leggings after a quick shower. Performance and comfort are equally important to me and I refuse to settle. In fact, over the years, I have created a mental spreadsheet of non-negotiables when it comes to activewear––and Vuori’s BlissBlend™ collection checks all the boxes. Here’s my shortlist:
1. Weightless and undetectable
For starters, leggings should feel like they’re barely there. Whether you’re sweating it out in spin class or finding stillness in savasana, there’s nothing worse than feeling held back by tights that grab you in all the wrong ways. That’s why Vuori’s AllTheFeels™ Leggings have quickly become my go-to. The lightweight Vuori BlissBlend™️ fabric is a performance stretch knit engineered to move with you––naturally conforming to your shape so you can wear them all day everyday.
2. Built to breathe
Breathability is next up on the list––because who wants to feel like they’re trapped in a layer of their own sweat? Not only is Vuori’s BlissBlend™️supremely breathable, but it’s also moisture wicking. For this reason, the Vuori AllTheFeels™ Bra, in particular, is a no-brainer (underboob sweat, I’m looking at you).
3. Deliciously soft
This one almost goes without saying: activewear must be soft––I’m talking butter soft. The bar was raised after I got my first pair of Vuori AllTheFeels™ Leggings. The fabric is so creamy you’ll never want to take them off. And the best part is, they’re made from 75% recycled materials, which means you can be comfortable and sustainable.
4. Long-Lasting
Shelflife is key. I’ve had one too many leggings pill or die out before they reach their first birthday. But you won’t run into this problem with Vuori. Vuori's BlissBlend™️ fabric actually gets softer with each wash and pilling isn’t even in their vocabulary. Both the Vuori AllTheFeels Legging and the Vuori AllTheFeels Bra are built to last.
A fabric in a league of its own.
For a long time, I believed the perfect pair of leggings didn’t exist. Having experimented with a variety of different brands and styles, it seemed to me that there was always at least one drawback. But Vuori AllTheFeels™ never disappoints––from challenging HIIT classes, to afternoon strolls, and cozy nights in, they’re up to the task. Plus, you know Vuori always has the color palette on lock, and the new, dreamily deep Java hue is no exception.
So for the foreseeable future, the coveted position at the front of my activewear drawer will remain exclusively reserved for Vuori BlissBlend™️ gear only. It simply can’t be beat.