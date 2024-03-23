Skip to Content
Routines

Are Vuori’s Leggings Worth The Hype? I Tested Them For 1 Year To Find Out

Carleigh Ferrante
March 23, 2024
By Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
vuori daily leggings review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

My workout closet is brimming with leggings—more than 20 pairs to be exact—and I rarely like to own duplicates. But after just one workout in my Vuori Daily Leggings, I knew I needed a second pair.

And, no, it’s not because these leggings aren’t durable. In fact, I’ve worn both pairs religiously for over a year and they still feel brand new. The truth is: I love them so much, I didn’t want to be limited by laundry cycles.

These comfy, high-quality leggings are my workout wardrobe MVP—and right now you can grab a few select colorways for less than $60.

vuori daily leggings review
Image by mbg creative

What’s great about Vuori

I was first introduced to Vuori four years ago, when my sister gifted me a pair of the Performance Joggers for Christmas. I was immediately impressed by the ultra-soft fabric, and was shocked that they weren't more expensive.

Since then, I've accumulated more of the brand's sports bras, leggings, and loungewear. Each time I'm impressed by the brand's ethos, which supports ethical manufacturing, sustainability, and quality designs constructed to last. What's more, every piece delivers on performance, comfort, and aesthetics.

Vuori

Daily Legging

$89
vuori daily leggings review

Why I love the Vuori Daily Leggings

I love a buttery, lounge-worthy legging, but I also want activewear that isn’t going to hinder my workout performance—and these fit the bill tenfold.

Whether I’m doing a strength training session, Pilates, or a yoga flow, I never find myself adjusting the Vuori Daily Leggings during my workouts (we've all been there). Instead, they move with me, staying secure on my body.

But these functional leggings don’t cut corners on comfort, either. I’d rank the polyester-elastane blend an 8 out of 10 on the smoothness scale, and I often find myself lounging in these post-workout.  

vuori daily leggings review
Image by mbg creative

The moisture-wicking is also super effective; I never leave class with sweat stains even after an intense workout. And yes, they're totally opaque! No see-through concerns here.

The Daily Leggings have an airbrushed look, with a sleek silhouette that makes me feel both confident and comfortable. I’m typically drawn to smooth, seam-free, full-length leggings—so I was a bit apprehensive about the tie-waist, cuffed, and slightly cropped design—but now I love how these stand out in my collection.

Another thing I appreciate about Vuori is the brand’s wide range of sizes and hues. These are available in XXS to XXL, with 12 colorways to choose from (five of which are on sale!).

Editor's note:

While I have no issues with these staying in place during workouts, I’d recommend them for low-impact activities rather than something like running or HIIT. 
vuori daily leggings review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The takeaway

Unique yet versatile, Vuori’s Daily Leggings toe the line between a buttery lounger and performance leggings. I’d pay full price ($89) for them without a second thought, and I’m absolutely placing an order for the marked down colorways (below) before they’re sold out.

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)
Motivation

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)

Carleigh Ferrante

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)
Paid Content | Nike

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)

Devon Barrow

I Can Comfortably Walk 12 Miles In These Recycled Sneakers (& They're 25% Off)
Routines

I Can Comfortably Walk 12 Miles In These Recycled Sneakers (& They're 25% Off)

Braelyn Wood

Movement Tips For Folks Who Sit All Day — From Folks Who Used To Sit All Day
Motivation

Movement Tips For Folks Who Sit All Day — From Folks Who Used To Sit All Day

Alexandra Engler

I Spent 10+ Years Testing Fitness Trackers & My Top Pick Is Currently $150 Off
Motivation

I Spent 10+ Years Testing Fitness Trackers & My Top Pick Is Currently $150 Off

Carleigh Ferrante

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep
Integrative Health

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep

Edwin Csukas

