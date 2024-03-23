Advertisement
Are Vuori’s Leggings Worth The Hype? I Tested Them For 1 Year To Find Out
My workout closet is brimming with leggings—more than 20 pairs to be exact—and I rarely like to own duplicates. But after just one workout in my Vuori Daily Leggings, I knew I needed a second pair.
And, no, it’s not because these leggings aren’t durable. In fact, I’ve worn both pairs religiously for over a year and they still feel brand new. The truth is: I love them so much, I didn’t want to be limited by laundry cycles.
These comfy, high-quality leggings are my workout wardrobe MVP—and right now you can grab a few select colorways for less than $60.
What’s great about Vuori
I was first introduced to Vuori four years ago, when my sister gifted me a pair of the Performance Joggers for Christmas. I was immediately impressed by the ultra-soft fabric, and was shocked that they weren't more expensive.
Since then, I've accumulated more of the brand's sports bras, leggings, and loungewear. Each time I'm impressed by the brand's ethos, which supports ethical manufacturing, sustainability, and quality designs constructed to last. What's more, every piece delivers on performance, comfort, and aesthetics.
Why I love the Vuori Daily Leggings
I love a buttery, lounge-worthy legging, but I also want activewear that isn’t going to hinder my workout performance—and these fit the bill tenfold.
Whether I’m doing a strength training session, Pilates, or a yoga flow, I never find myself adjusting the Vuori Daily Leggings during my workouts (we've all been there). Instead, they move with me, staying secure on my body.
But these functional leggings don’t cut corners on comfort, either. I’d rank the polyester-elastane blend an 8 out of 10 on the smoothness scale, and I often find myself lounging in these post-workout.
The moisture-wicking is also super effective; I never leave class with sweat stains even after an intense workout. And yes, they're totally opaque! No see-through concerns here.
The Daily Leggings have an airbrushed look, with a sleek silhouette that makes me feel both confident and comfortable. I’m typically drawn to smooth, seam-free, full-length leggings—so I was a bit apprehensive about the tie-waist, cuffed, and slightly cropped design—but now I love how these stand out in my collection.
Another thing I appreciate about Vuori is the brand’s wide range of sizes and hues. These are available in XXS to XXL, with 12 colorways to choose from (five of which are on sale!).
Editor's note:
The takeaway
Unique yet versatile, Vuori’s Daily Leggings toe the line between a buttery lounger and performance leggings. I’d pay full price ($89) for them without a second thought, and I’m absolutely placing an order for the marked down colorways (below) before they’re sold out.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel