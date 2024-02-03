Advertisement
My Favorite Things About The Horizon 7.0 Treadmill (& What I'd Change)
Upgrading your home with expensive gym equipment can be an intimidating process—and most of us share the same goal of getting the best value from our investment. So when I decided to add a treadmill to my home, I quickly went on a hunt to find the best treadmill for under $1,000.
My research led me to the Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill, which promptly arrived on my doorstep at the end of 2023. After nearly a month of training on the Horizon, I can confidently say it's one of the best bangs for your buck (and you don't have to be an avid runner to appreciate the sleek, simply design).
Here are my honest thoughts after a month of regularly training with the Horizon 7.0 Treadmill, including whether I'd recommend upgrading to the slightly larger 7.4 option.
7.0 AT Treadmill
- Image by India Edwards / mbg creative
- A budget-friendly find under $1,000 that still offers a spacious 60-inch running deck with a powerful 3.5 CHP motor that can support high-speed regular runs.
- The QuickDial™ function on the handlebars smoothly transition between speeds and inclines without interrupting your stride (& it's easier to use than button dials).
- An easy interface that lets you navigate between workouts, speeds, and incline but there's no touch screen. The device holder also covers the LED screen.
- The folding treadmill connects to your favorite training apps via Bluetooth, including Peloton, iFit, & Apple Training for more hands-on training.
- The Horizon 7.0 AT is extremely heavy at 277 pounds. Although it has wheels, expect to keep the treadmill in one place (and have at least two people available to set it up.
Is Horizon Fitness good?
When researching cardio equipment, Horizon Fitness is often one of the first brands to pop up for treadmills, rowers, ellipticals and more. When it comes to treadmills, the brand offers two lines: the Go series and the Studio Series.
The Go series tend to be more affordable, however small changes are made with each design to justify the lower price-point. For example, the most basic model, the Horizon T101 Treadmill, sacrifices about 5 inches of deck space, 3 miles of speed, and two levels of incline to save you about $300.
On the other hand, the Studio Series are optimized for upgrading your running game with integrations that make it easier than ever to follow along with your favorite fitness app. And unlike other brands, Horizon doesn't attempt to lock you in with their program—which is a major win in my book.
A rundown on the Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill
The Horizon 7.0 Treadmill is the most affordable design from the Go series, and in my opinion, the best value for the money. Along with Bluetooth connectivity, it has a 60-inch running deck (taller folks rejoice) and comes with the same Rapid Sync Motor as the other models in the Studio Series.
This allows you to reach speeds up to 12 miles per hour with a unique Quick Dial handle motor system that allows you to control both speed and incline. This scrolling dial makes transitions essentially seamless—which isn't something I can say for the button systems used on most treadmills.
- Durable Frame: The 7.0 AT has a super rugged, folding frame that’s built to last with a lifetime warranty and 325-pound weight limit.
- QuickDial™ controls: The handlebars on the 7.0 AT have a QuickDial™ function that allows you to seamlessly transition between speeds and inclines smoothly.
- 60” deck: This treadmill has a wide 60” x 20” deck that gives me all the space and comfort I need to walk or sprint (on cardio day!) safely. The belt is 18mm thick and made with shock-absorbing cushioning, so my step stays lighter with less impact.
- Folding: You can easily store the 7.0 AT when not in use with its one-step hydraulic folding function that effortlessly folds the treadmill to a reasonable 44” x 35” x 68” footprint. Good news because this tread is too heavy to move!
- Bluetooth enabled: Its advanced Bluetooth feature allows you to connect to multiple devices to stream music or shows through the integrated speakers.
- Powerful motor: Runners need at least 3.0HP to support their speed, while heaver folks can benefit from the extra juice. The Horizon 7.0 HT has a 3.5HP with a lifetime warranty.
Similar to other budget-friendly treadmills, the Horizon 7.0 AT also has eight built-in programs, such as the Hill Climb and Target HRT. Additionally, the machine provides feedback on calories, distance, heart rate, incline, speed, and time. These additions weren't dealmakers (or breakers) for me, as they're pretty standard with most treadmills.
How the Horizon 7.0 Treadmill arrives & setup
First and foremost, the shipment is huge! The treadmill weights 277 pounds, but the packaging brings the total weight to 332 pounds. You're going to need at least one additional person to help set up the treadmill—though ideally I'd try to have at least two people around.
While I received standard delivery, I would highly recommend opting for in-room delivery or even white glove delivery & setup. The latter includes putting the treadmill together; while assembly was straightforward, it took about 45 minutes and required a power drill.
How I tested the Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill
To thoroughly test this treadmill, I used it five days a week for two weeks straight. I don’t normally use a treadmill daily, but I wanted to learn the ins and outs of this thing pretty well.
Now, I regularly use it four times a week (three times before weight lifting and once on cardio day).
- Monday: Glutes-focused workout — I warm up with the 7.0 AT before lifting by walking on a 5.0 incline and speed of 3 for 12 minutes
- Tuesday: Rest
- Wednesday: Quads and calves — I warm up with the 7.0 AT before lifting by walking on a 5.0 incline and speed of 3 for 12 minutes
- Thursday: Arms and abs
- Friday: Glutes and Hamstrings — I warm up with the 7.0 AT before lifting by walking on a 5.0 incline and speed of 3 for 12 minutes
- Saturday: Cardio and abs — I walk on the 7.0 AT at an incline of 12 and speed of 3 for 30 minutes
- Sunday: Rest
After learning how to operate the treadmill, meaning, how to use all of its functions, I realized that it was now an integral part of my workout routine.
The incline and decline function is probably my favorite feature because it seamlessly allows me to target my muscles and prepare for an effective workout.
What’s more, this treadmill hasn’t just helped me improve my workouts, but it’s helped other members of my family as well. My mother recently had a kidney transplant, so low-intensity exercise is super important for her health.
Walking every morning for just 20 minutes on the 7.0 AT has already made a huge difference in her overall health and recovery. The shock-absorbent deck is super gentle on her joints and its easy interface makes her workouts more accessible and enjoyable.
About the tester
What I love about the Horizon 7.0 AT
There are thousands of treadmills on the market, so you may also be wondering why I’m raving about this particular one.
Apart from my favorite features listed above, Horizon stands out to me for its versatility and adaptability to various workout styles (walkers, runners, weightlifters, climbers— you get the idea).
It’s got a fair price point ($999) and is truly built for performance and durability. The brand guarantees a great workout, otherwise, you get your money back if you’re not satisfied.
- Incredible value for the price point with a powerful motor that supports runners
- Spacious 60-inch deck that's long enough to support even tall folks with three zones of cushioning
- Versatile for both advanced runners & newbies with incline us to 15% and speed from 0.5 to 12 miles per hour
- Unique dial system smoothly transitions between speed & incline without disrupting stride
What I didn't like about the Horizon 7.0 AT
While this has probably been the best treadmill I have ever used, let’s face it, nothing is absolutely perfect. My biggest woes with the treadmill were the size and shipping—two things that can easily avoided by setting up expectations of opting into paid delivery.
The folding component of the Horizon 7.0 gives the impression that the treadmill is more compact—but the deck size should be a tip-off that this is a relatively large machine. It's not bulky per se, but the frame has a pretty sizable footprint.
I'll also note that shipping wasn’t a breeze. They won’t deliver the treadmill unless you schedule a day (via phone) when you will be home. And as I previously mentioned, this shipment is so heavy that it requires at least two people to set it up.
- Takes up a lot of space when not folded
- Only one fan speed (& it's relatively weak)
- Shipments is extremely heavy at 277 pounds, which makes assembly difficult
- Quieter design but you still wouldn't want to use it next to a sleeping person
How the Horizon 7.0 AT compares to other models
|Horizon 7.0 AT
|Horizon 7.4 AT
|Horizon 7.8 AT
|Price
|$999
|$1599
|$1999
|Speed range
|0.5 – 12 mph
|0.5 – 12 mph
|0.5 – 12 mph
|Incline range
|0 – 15%
|0 – 15%
|0 – 15%
|Weight limit
|325 lbs
|350 lbs
|375 lbs
|Dimensions
|76" x 35" x 66"
|76" x 37"x 63"
|76" x 37" x 64"
|Product weight
|277 lbs
|318 lbs
|330 lbs
|Shipping weight
|332 lbs
|386 lbs
|391 lbs
|Bluetooth enabled
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Financing available
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Horizon 7.0 vs. 7.4
The Horizon 7.0 is most often compared to the Horizon 7.4 AT Treadmill, which is about $500 more expensive. A larger deck, thicker deck, and heavier frame make the 7.4 a slightly more luxurious buy—but ultimately I'm not sure it's worth the extra money.
Both treadmills have the same powerful motor, and the Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill has sufficient space for both me and my 5'11 boyfriend to run without issue. While the extra 2mm of deck might make the deck feel more luxurious, I feel it's already pretty cushioned.
And while the 7.4 Treadmill has a better warranty for parts and labor, both have lifetime warranties for the frame and motor. Ultimately, I'd save the extra $500 and explore other accessories or cardio equipment from the brand.
FAQ
Is Horizon a good brand for treadmill?
If you want a budget-friendly treadmill that's designed to last, Horizon delivers. Plus, the warranties are impressive with lifetime warranty on the frame and motor.
Is the Horizon 7.0 treadmill quiet?
The Horizon 7.0 is relatively quiet. I wouldn't run at high speeds if someone in the room next door was sleeping, but I don't think it's distracting enough to interrupt someone working in the next room.
What is the weight limit on Horizon 7.0 at treadmill?
The Horizon 7.0 treadmill can support up to 325 pounds.
The takeaway
The adaptability of the Horizon 7.0 AT caters to both running enthusiasts and weightlifters alike—and it's the best bang for your buck when it comes to the best treadmills under $1000. You get a high-quality durable frame with a powerful motor that supports speeds up to 12 miles per hour and incline up to 15%. The folding machine is not as compact as I wanted, but I found the treadmill delivers on all my needs (and then some).
