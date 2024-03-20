Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

Thousand Fell's Recycled Sneakers Are So Comfy, I Can Walk 12 Miles In Them

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
March 20, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Thousand Fell Fourth of July Sale
Image by Thousand Fell / mbg creative
March 20, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Before moving to New York City, I considered a 3-mile walk a workout—but now that mileage looks more like a typical weekday. In fact, it's not uncommon for me to log more than 20,000 steps in a day.

Although I miss the convenience of a car, my hours spent strolling have given me a newfound appreciation for good weather and reliable public transportation. It's also set me up with a serious problem: finding footwear that's supportive and stylish. 

The recent influx of comfy sneaker brands has made my quest less difficult, but I've still struggled to find my perfect fit. Most designs have exteriors that are difficult to clean, or they have a long break-in period that leaves my ankles covered in blisters for weeks.

But now that I've finally found a style with zero break-in time and plenty of comfort, I can't stop raving about it: the Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up—oh, and it's currently 25% off.

Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up

$94 (was $125)
Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up

Why Thousand Fell?

Sneakers are my go-to footwear for warm weather, and I often replace them each spring after the crisp white exterior turns cream. Understanding the negative environmental impact of my annual sneaker switch, I wanted to seek out a better option with a longer lifespan.

I was initially drawn to Thousand Fell due to its "stain-proof" advertising, which claimed a natural quartz coating prevented the sneakers from getting dirty and made the shoes water-resistant. I quickly realized the brand's ethos on sustainability went much deeper. 

Thousand Fell transforms recycled water bottles into vegan leather with the help of sugar cane and coconut husks. While giving plastic water bottles a new life isn't a rare practice, the brand also runs a closed-loop recycling program.

Rather than letting old sneakers go to the landfill, the brand reuses the materials to create a new pair—and gives you a $20 credit toward your next purchase. Together these practices made the company stand out as one of the most sustainable options to try, and the sleek design didn't hurt.

How I tested them

I ordered the lace-up style right before a 10-day trip to Greece last June and hoped for the best. When the all-white style appeared at my doorstep just a week later, I immediately put them on and went for a quick test walk around the neighborhood. The shoes were undeniably comfortable; the recycled yoga mat insole was plush and supportive, hugging my foot like a memory foam pillow.

My foot felt supported and stable without any unwanted movement. I decided to bring them along. And needless to say, the sneakers lived up to my expectations.

Despite days of walking more than 10 miles, I never dealt with blisters. My feet also stayed cool despite the unexpected heatwave, and I couldn't believe how easy it was to wipe away the dirt collected during a walk through ancient ruins in Athens. The durable sole also gave me plenty of traction on cobbled streets and dirt paths alike.

Although the footwear became my favorite sneakers while traveling, it continued to be my go-to long after my return. Nearly a year later, it's still the only casual sneaker I trust for walks longer than 12 miles. So even though the exterior turned out to be less stain-proof than I hoped, I still can't stop obsessing over these shoes.

Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up

$94 (was $125)
Thousand Fell Women's Lace Up

The takeaway

Finding comfortable sneakers that look as good as they feel is always going to be a struggle, but Thousand Fell's Lace Up Sneakers are the closest thing that I've found to perfection. They offer the right amount of support for long walks and require zero break-in time. And thanks to the company's closed-loop practices, giving your clothing a second life has never been easier. Now I just have to resist buying every color. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I've Had Custom Running Shoes But I Still Think This Pair Is Better (& They're $40 Off)
Motivation

I've Had Custom Running Shoes But I Still Think This Pair Is Better (& They're $40 Off)

Carleigh Ferrante

My Honest Review Of The Cult-Favorite Running Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds'
Motivation

My Honest Review Of The Cult-Favorite Running Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds'

Carleigh Ferrante

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)
Motivation

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)

Carleigh Ferrante

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)
Paid Content | Nike

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)

Devon Barrow

Can Working Out Firm Your Skin? Here's What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Working Out Firm Your Skin? Here's What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I've Had Custom Running Shoes But I Still Think This Pair Is Better (& They're $40 Off)
Motivation

I've Had Custom Running Shoes But I Still Think This Pair Is Better (& They're $40 Off)

Carleigh Ferrante

My Honest Review Of The Cult-Favorite Running Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds'
Motivation

My Honest Review Of The Cult-Favorite Running Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds'

Carleigh Ferrante

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)
Motivation

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)

Carleigh Ferrante

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)
Paid Content | Nike

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)

Devon Barrow

Can Working Out Firm Your Skin? Here's What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Working Out Firm Your Skin? Here's What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.