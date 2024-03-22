Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Motivation

Save $150 On The Garmin Venu Smartwatch, A Fitness Tracker & Stylish Accessory In One

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
March 22, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
garmin venu watch prime day sale
Image by mbg creative
March 22, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

A fitness tracker is one of the easiest way to optimize your movement, but there's no denying that these high-tech devices can be expensive. That's why I'm so excited about this Amazon Spring Sale markdown on my favorite running watch: the Garmin Venu 2S Smartwatch.

As a serious runner, I've tested countless running watches over the last decade, but the Venu 2 stands above the rest—and trust me when I tell you this isn't a deal to be missed. Select colorways are $150 off right now, making the Venu 2 the cheapest it's ever been at just $250.

The watch tracks sleep, stress, and activity, all while offering just the right amount of motivation to keep me moving. Here's why I strongly recommend the device to not only other runners but anyone who wants to optimize their fitness routine.

Garmin

Venu 2

$249 (was $399)
garmin venu 2S watch prime day sale

What's great about the Garmin Venu

Wearable trackers have been linked to increased physical activity1. One review found that people who used fitness trackers logged nearly 2,000 more steps per day2 on average than those who didn't, which is a pretty significant perk considering walking has been linked to longevity.

But not all fitness trackers are the same; you'll find a range of models on the market targeted to different needs. Personally, I wanted something that wasn't too bulky—and the aesthetics of the Venu drew me in.

The running watch doesn't have the same bulky, sporty appearance as most fitness trackers. With a detailed AMOLED touch screen and sleek design, it feels luxurious. So while I previously reserved wearing my fitness trackers to only workouts and runs, I actually keep the Venu on 24/7 (yes, rest days included).

The tracker's best features

Design aside, the features are what I’m really writing home about. The Venu tracks a number of activities, such as walking, running, swimming, yoga, and cycling. The best part? Your metrics and goals are personalized to you. If the thought of going from zero to 10,000 steps overnight sounds overwhelming to you, then you'll love that the Garmin Venu gives you a unique daily goal based on your previous activity levels. 

Throughout the day, you'll be able to see how you're tracking to your daily goal, giving you the extra push you might need to get those last few steps in. Of course, if you'd prefer to set your own goal, you can do so in the app settings.

During a workout, the watch displays time elapsed, distance, pace, and heart rate—but its capabilities go far beyond these metrics. The Garmin Venu has a pulse oximeter to track blood oxygen levels during each workout and throughout the day and night. It even has a stress tracker, which can help you identify any common themes around when you feel most tense throughout the day. 

What's more, the battery lasts way longer than on my Apple Watch. I log some pretty long runs while marathon training, so I'd find myself charging my Apple watch every day. The Venu on the other hand, lasts up to five days.

Garmin

Venu 2

$249 (was $399)
garmin venu 2S watch prime day sale

Of course, the battery life depends on what you are using the watch for. If you have GPS turned on with music playback, the battery usage will go up significantly compared to if you're using the watch for basic activity tracking in Smartwatch mode.

Like all Garmin watches, the Venu is surprisingly comfortable to wear. The silicone band doesn't trap sweat; instead, it's breathable and lightweight. I have another sleep tracker that does get a bit more granular, but I'll often pair it with my Garmin to compare the data it provides—and even other Amazon shoppers agree that the sleep metrics given are spot on.

The watch detects your sleep by monitoring your heart rate and movement. In the morning, you'll be given data for total hours of sleep, what level of sleep you got, and sleep movement. You'll be able to set your typical sleep hours through your Garmin Connect account, so your scores are personalized to you.

The takeaway

No matter how big of a role fitness plays in your life, the best fitness trackers encourage you to get more movement in and approach your exercise routine in a more mindful way. The Garmin Venu 2S is sleeker than the rest, with a ton of impressive features. Grab the watch now for up to $150 off; it a sale you'll thank yourself for shopping.

Garmin

Venu 2

$249 (was $399)
garmin venu 2S watch prime day sale

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

My Honest Review Of The Cult-Favorite Running Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds'
Motivation

My Honest Review Of The Cult-Favorite Running Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds'

Carleigh Ferrante

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)
Motivation

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)

Carleigh Ferrante

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)
Paid Content | Nike

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)

Devon Barrow

I Can Comfortably Walk 12 Miles In These Recycled Sneakers (& They're 25% Off)
Routines

I Can Comfortably Walk 12 Miles In These Recycled Sneakers (& They're 25% Off)

Braelyn Wood

Movement Tips For Folks Who Sit All Day — From Folks Who Used To Sit All Day
Motivation

Movement Tips For Folks Who Sit All Day — From Folks Who Used To Sit All Day

Alexandra Engler

Lost Feelings For Your Partner? Here's Why It Happens & What To Do
Love

Lost Feelings For Your Partner? Here's Why It Happens & What To Do

Georgina Berbari

My Honest Review Of The Cult-Favorite Running Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds'
Motivation

My Honest Review Of The Cult-Favorite Running Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds'

Carleigh Ferrante

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)
Motivation

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Compact Device To Stay Active (& It's $70 Off)

Carleigh Ferrante

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)
Paid Content | Nike

The New Personality Quiz Designed For Runners (And Aspiring Runners!)

Devon Barrow

I Can Comfortably Walk 12 Miles In These Recycled Sneakers (& They're 25% Off)
Routines

I Can Comfortably Walk 12 Miles In These Recycled Sneakers (& They're 25% Off)

Braelyn Wood

Movement Tips For Folks Who Sit All Day — From Folks Who Used To Sit All Day
Motivation

Movement Tips For Folks Who Sit All Day — From Folks Who Used To Sit All Day

Alexandra Engler

Lost Feelings For Your Partner? Here's Why It Happens & What To Do
Love

Lost Feelings For Your Partner? Here's Why It Happens & What To Do

Georgina Berbari

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.