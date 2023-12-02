Skip to Content
Routines

I Walk 15,000+ Steps Per Day In These Shoes & They Still Look Brand New

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
cariuma oca low sale
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If there were a Spotify Wrapped for my wardrobe, it would read something like this: five trips to GoodWill to drop off donations, 117 hours spent online shopping, 27 new items added to your closet, and 1,800,000 steps in your Cariuma Oca Low sneakers. And I’ve only had the Ocas for six months.

While I don’t like to play favorites with footwear, Cariuma may just be the MVP. My only qualm? These comfy kicks never go on sale. Nope, not even for Black Friday. And don’t get me wrong; Cariuma’s shoes are well worth their price—but I’m a shopping editor who lives for a good deal on a great product. 

Ergo, I’m squealing about the exclusive savings we scored for mindbodygreen readers. For a limited time, you can use code MBG20 for 20% off your entire Cariuma purchase. 

Allow me to tell you why our editors are obsessed with these sustainable sneakers. 

Cariuma Oca Low

$68 (was $85)

What’s great about the Cariuma Oca Low shoes

I’ve only had my Ocas for six months, but I’ve already worn them on at least 70 walks, brought them on four vacations, and turned at least five friends onto these stylish shoes. How’s that for a year in review?

What’s more, they still look and feel surprisingly fresh. Not only do my feet stay comfortable on long walks, but I seriously breathe a sigh of relief when I slip on my Cariumas compared to others in my collection. I own over a dozen pairs of sneakers (workout shoes excluded), but reach for these the most.

Along with being insanely comfortable, they’re also versatile. There’s something about the simple style that just ties every outfit together; I’ve worn my Ocas with dresses, skirts, jeans, leggings, and shorts—and with nearly every wear comes at least one compliment. I even have my two nieces wearing the children’s version—and most of our editorial staff has at least one style from Cariuma (photo proof below).

Cariuma Review Testing Every Style with six pairs of shoes on feet or held up by hands against wall in squares
Image by mbg creative

Oh, and they’re better for the environment

Footwear and sustainability don’t generally go hand-in-hand, but Cariuma is changing that. The brand opts for vegan, eco-friendly materials in all its designs.

Cariuma offers the Ocas in canvas, suede, leather, or a quilted recycled design. Depending on which you choose, the shoes are made from materials like organic cotton, recycled plastics, and LWG-certified premium pebbled leather. 

Each pair has the brand’s removable bio-based cork insole, which offers surprisingly great arch support.

My favorite part? Cariuma plants two trees for every pair purchased.

Cariuma Oca Low

$68 (was $85)

The takeaway

Chances are you’ve seen Cariuma grace your social media feed or shopping scroll—and this exclusive discount is the excuse you’ve been waiting for to try a pair for yourself. I’m a shoe snob and (even though it’s only been a few months) I don’t know where I’d be without my Ocas. Don’t forget: Code MBG20 gets you 20% off your entire purchase. Check out our other favorite styles below.

