On Your Feet All Day? Reviewers Say These Non-Slip Shoes Are A Must-Have
As someone who walks an average of 12,000 steps per day and leads a very active lifestyle, I’ve learned that there’s nothing quite like slipping into the perfect shoes. You know, the pair that gets you through the day without an ounce of discomfort and feels like a hug for your feet.
And if you don’t know the feeling I’m describing, allow me to put a shoe worth trying on your radar: the Snibbs Spacecloud Work Sneaker. This non-slip shoe was designed for days on your feet, but it’s versatile enough for general lifestyle wear—and it’s checking all my sneaker snob boxes.
What’s great about these shoes
They meet podiatrist criteria
Per podiatrists, there are a few key criteria to look for in a shoe, particularly if you’re someone who spends a lot of time on your feet. You should choose something sturdy and supportive with good traction and shock absorption.
And, of course, you want it to be comfortable. No one wants to be a few hours into a long day already wishing they made a different footwear choice.
The Snibbs Spacecloud Work Sneaker meets all of the above. The shoe's foams are durable and long-lasting, and the soles have excellent traction.
Each shoe has a dual density custom formulated Ortholite insole and ergonomic durable midsole to keep your feet comfortable and your whole body supported and aligned. What's more, there's a particularly spacious toe box that prevents any discomfort if (better yet: when) your feet swell throughout the day.
Bonus: The slip-on design and adjustable laces make these shoes easy for when you're rushing out the door.
They’re sustainable
The materials used in traditional footwear can take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade. Ergo, the shoe industry has a long way to go in the realm of sustainability.
Fortunately, there are a few brands that are paving the way. I love that Snibbs uses 100% recycled materials, with foams that biodegrade in years compared to a century.
They’re versatile
These shoes were designed for people who are on their feet all day, particularly in the medical or service industry, or who need maximum traction (hello, non-slip tread)—but others have quickly seen the appeal of no-slip, water-resistant shoes. In fact, they’re actually quite versatile!
Anyone who prefers firmer support would benefit from trying the Snibbs Spacecloud, and there’s over 1,000 positive reviews to prove it.
Which brings me to my next point…
Reviewers love them
One thing’s for sure: Everyone from ages 25 to 75 love these shoes.
Phrases like “best work shoe,” “I just keep buying more,” and “my feet have not hurt since day one” pepper the brand’s site.
Here are a few of my favorite reviews:
- “I love these shoes. I work in a very busy Cath lab and standing on my feet for 12 hours. I went through multiple shoes before I found these!! I am on my third pair I don't buy any other shoes for work!!” — Candise K.
- “I’ve had these shoes worn 3-6 times a week for 8+ hours. Slip resistance is great. But these shoes are extremely comfortable. I didn’t even have to break them in. Wore them for 5 min around the house and have been wearing to work since. Love these shoes, will buy again.” — Mike L.
- “I was hesitant to buy these shoes at first because I rarely buy online since I can't see them or try them on but they were recommended so I finally decided to try them. I'm glad I did. They're really comfortable and I think they're really cute. I work in a restaurant so the waterproof definitely helps. I got the same size as my usual work shoes and they fit perfectly” — Mary S.
- “Love these shoes!! Not only are they comfortable and slip resistant they outlast all other shoes I have tried. I am a waitress that walks 10 miles a day on concrete so I need something that hold up and look good for a long periods!!!” — Patience S.
Oh, and they're stylish
Just about every reviewer seems to be getting nonstop compliments on these stylish shoes. They’re available in 13 colorways, including a black speckle that seems to be the biggest crowdpleaser.
The takeaway
Whether you stand all day or you’re just looking for a more supportive, comfortable (and stylish) shoe for everyday activities, consider the Snibbs Spacecloud. This versatile non-slip shoe is everything the podiatrist ordered.
