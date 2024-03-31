Advertisement
I've Tested Dozens Of Running Shorts & Always Come Back To This Pair (+ Save 30%)
To say I’m particular about my running apparel would be an understatement. In fact, I spend just as much time meticulously researching and testing shorts, tops, and sports bras as I do sneakers—but there’s one pair of shorts I always come running back to.
The Lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Shorts have been with me through it all over the last five years: countless rounds of race training, rainy runs, and sweltering hot runs. I love these shorts so much, I even wore them for my last marathon.
And guess what? They’re currently less than $50 in the brand’s We Made Too Much Sale.
How they’re made
Whether you're in the market for a new pair or running shorts, or simply want a new pair of comfy lounging shorts, I can't recommend the Lululemon’s Hotty Hot Lined Shorts to you enough.
Designed for running, the lightweight shorts have a breezy design that suits both sweaty summer runs and humid, crowded gyms alike—and I'm obsessed with the fit.
Available in two lengths, the low-rise shorts have an extra-wide waistband that stays firmly in place even at your max running speed. More impressively, there’s a discreet zippered pocked in the righthand seam for small items like keys, earbuds, or running gus.
And while the design's extra short length might give you pause, it also conceals a stretchy built-in underwear liner that moves with your body and adds extra coverage.
These elements alone might not make these shorts stand out, but their unique tech fabric put these shorts over the top. The combination of recycled polyester and elastane is both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, which really comes in handy during long summer training runs.
All in all, I simply love how well these shorts fit, offering plenty of airflow without sacrificing coverage.
What I love about these Lululemon running shorts
As mentioned, I’ve been wearing these shorts for more than five years (and that’s not for a lack of testing other styles). My activewear wardrobe is brimming with shorts from at least a dozen other brands, many of which I love as well—but I always come back to these shorts.
What's more, they're built to last. During heavy training months, I often run more an average of 40 miles per week, with my longest runs reaching more than 20 miles. These shorts have held up through them all. I only purchased a second pair last year so I wouldn’t have to wait on my wash cycles. (because yes, they’re machine-washable!)
I only wished I waited for an opportunity like Lululemon's Made Too Much Sale; both the white and black colorways are available for less than $50 in the limited time sale.
The takeaway
I wait all year for running shorts season so I can break out this pair. My only gripe is that they rarely ever go on sale; so you better believe I’m buying a third pair while they’re just $49. A word of warning: They're selling out quick, so don't waffle over your purchase for too long.
