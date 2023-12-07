I have to admit, I didn’t expect to be so impacted by a simple swap in footwear. After a month of running and walking in the Peluva Strands, I can confidently say these shoes benefited my strength, balance, mood, and productivity. Needless to say, I admit defeat: Barefoot shoes are worth the hype—and the Peluvas are worth taking for a spin. Snag your pair for 10% with code MBG10.