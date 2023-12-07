Advertisement
Are Your Running Shoes Making Your Feet Lazy? I Ditched Mine To Find Out
While minimalist running shoes have always caught my eye, it’s admittedly been in a “hmm, why would someone want to wear those?” way; I never considered barefoot shoes for myself. That is, of course, until I dug into the research and learned that the flat, zero-drop design has been shown to improve running efficiency1 and increase foot strength2.
As a competitive marathon runner, improved efficiency is music to my ears. Ergo, I set aside any preconceived notions about the strange barefoot aesthetic and slipped my toes into the Peluva Women’s Strand Lightweight Trainers for a month of testing.
I didn’t have to do much digging to know Peluva is a frontrunner in the minimalist shoe space—and honestly, I’m starting to believe the hype. Keep reading for my full Peluva review, including the surprising impact these shoes had on my mental health.
Peluva Women's Strand Lightweight Trainer
- Barefoot shoes are better for your foot health: Studies show barefoot shoes can increase foot strength by nearly 60% 2and reduce the chance of foot and knee injuries. My feet felt stronger after just a few wears.
- Peluva shoes improved my mental health, efficiency, & balance: As soon as the shoes were on my feet I knew they were going to have an impact. My feet felt more at ease (yet stronger!) and I was able to move more efficiently. Plus, the connection to the ground gave me a serious mental health boost.
- Try the Peluva Strand shoes if: You want to promote increased strength and mobility, better balance, and proper posture. The Peluva Strands are also a great fit for those looking to enhance foot flexibility and reduce discomfort.
- Skip the Peluva Strand shoes if: You have preexisting foot conditions such as achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, or flat feet.
- Keep in mind: Minimalist shoes take some getting used to. It took me a few wears to even acclimate to putting them on my feet—but once I did, it was well worth it.
What are barefoot running shoes?
Most traditional running shoes are heavily cushioned, with designs that prohibit your feet from their natural movement. Alternatively, a barefoot (i.e. minimalist or zero-drop) running shoe promotes a natural gait.
According to Samantha Scaffidi, run coach and founder of Project Sweat Run Club, zero-drop shoes allow your feet to move how they would if you were barefoot. “Running in this way strengthens the feet and lower legs and allows you to become less reliant on the structure and support of a running shoe,” she previously told mindbodygreen.
Thus, this builds your foot strength and the strength of your other muscles (which, as it turns out, may be getting lazy thanks to modern footwear).
Samantha Lui, PT, DPT, physical therapist at Bespoke Treatments in New York City, echoes this sentiment, adding that “According to research from 2013 and 2016, zero-drop shoes may encourage a forefoot or midfoot striking pattern while walking or running3, which can lead to better shock absorbency and fewer foot and knee injuries (compared to heel-first strikers).”
While running barefoot on hard ground doesn’t sound like the most enjoyable experiences, Peluva’s Strand shoe manages to offer just enough cushioning and support to be comfortable, while still mimicking that barefoot feel.
How I tested the Peluva Strand shoes
First, a little background on my typical movement routine:
- I’m not currently training for a race, so my daily running mileage is anywhere between 0 to 5 miles.
- I walk between 10,000 to 20,000 steps per day on average
- I sprinkle in weight lifting, Pilates, and stretching throughout the week
- I usually wear different shoes for running, walking, and weightlifting
When it came time to test the Peluva Strand shoes, everything I read suggested starting slow. I actually had a hard time even putting the shoes on at first, so I figured it was best to listen and take things one step (pun intended) at a time.
As such, during the first week with my Peluvas I wore them just for walking. This included outdoor walks and mid-day sessions on my WalkingPad.
Once I felt comfortable in the shoes (which only took a wear or two!) I took them out for a spin on my typical running route. The first mile or so felt a bit weird, but I acclimated fairly quickly thanks to the week of walking I’d done already.
Over the next three weeks, I fully integrated the Peluvas into my routine. I’d read that experts recommend not completely replacing your standard footwear with minimalist shoes, so I replaced just one run and two walks per week with my Peluvas—and I even tried them for one strength training session.
At this point, I’d consider myself an expert on the Peluva Strand shoes and how someone new to barefoot running might feel about making the switch.
My thoughts on the Peluva Strand shoes
The sizing is on point
When it comes to barefoot running shoes, size is critical—and, since I was new to the game, I truly appreciated Peluva's personalized fit scanner.
To find your perfect size you’ll simply need to scan a photo of your foot standing on a blank sheet of paper (using a smartphone) and you’ll be given a personalized recommendation. The whole process took me less than three minutes and my shoes fit perfectly when they arrived.
Of course, it took a bit of trial and error to actually get them on my feet.
Oh, so that’s what shoes are supposed to feel like
As I battled my Peluvas, trying to fit each toe into its individual place, I began to realize just how crammed my toes must be in my typical running shoes. Instead of feeling frustrated by the barefoot design, I got angry at traditional footwear.
Once I was in, I breathed an audible sigh of relief. So this is what it feels like for your feet to be relaxed in shoes. I truthfully couldn’t believe how foreign of a sensation it was.
Sure, the separated toes felt a bit funny—but (like I said) I got used to the feeling fairly quickly. And yes, the shoes got easier to put on with each wear.
Standard footwear tends to force your feet out of their natural position, but this design remedies that. I actually think my toes were becoming permanently cramped before the Peluvas, and I’ve started to see and feel them spread more naturally even without the shoes on.
This factor alone has already done wonders for my balance and stability.
My feet are stronger & my balance is better
The research is there: Minimalist running shoes have been shown to increase foot strength by about 58%2, while also making you more steady on your feet.
This study measured results after six months—so I’ve still got some time to go—but I can already feel my feet getting less reliant on cushioning and more responsive to the actual terrain I’m running or walking on.
What’s more, I’ve started to notice a significant improvement in my balance, which has become evident in Pilates classes even when I’m not wearing the shoes.
You see, there are over 7,000 nerve endings in the human foot, and barefoot shoes like the Peluvas are designed to elicit a more refined sensory response to enhance motor control and balance4.
They're surprisingly supportive
While, yes, minimalist shoes are designed to feel like you’re barefoot, the Peluva Strands are surprisingly supportive. The EVA midsole provides enough cushioning to avoid a harsh impact when running or walking on hard surfaces.
I also really appreciated the rubber treads on the sole, which Peluva strategically placed for optimal traction. I wore the shoes on a rainy run and actually felt more stable on wet ground than in a typical running shoe.
My mind is more alert
Although the rubber sole is quite durable, I do find myself paying much closer attention to the ground and my surroundings when running in the Peluvas. I’m particularly careful about where I’m stepping, since my feet are more exposed.
Because of this, I’m actually feeling more alert during my runs—and this feeling tends to extend past the morning workout as well. On the days when I wear my Peluvas, my mind feels sharper.
Science backs this, too, with participants in one study showing a 16% increase in working memory performance after barefoot running5.
Wait, am I in a better mood?
I’d heard of the benefits of grounding (AKA “earthing”) and its mood-boosting benefits6, but this was another sensation I hadn’t expected from my Peluvas. I could actually feel the ground beneath me, and it had a surprising effect on my mood.
Grounding aside, both walking and running can boost your mood7 and improve cognitive function8—which is why any time I’m feeling stressed, lethargic, or stir crazy, I reach for my sneakers and either head out the door or roll out my WalkingPad; but this was more than the typical jolt I always get from movement.
There was something about the feeling of the ground beneath me that instantly made me calmer and more at ease. This prompted me to do some more research on grounding, and I found that it’s actually been shown to improve heart rate variability, promote glucose regulation, reduce stress, and support immune function9.
Honestly, these benefits alone kept me reaching for my Peluvas.
My final pros & cons for Peluva running shoes
- Efficient sizing process
- Feels like running barefoot
- Surprisingly supportive sole
- Great traction
- Designed for walking, running, hiking, or gym workouts
- Difficult to put on the first few wears
- Laces are a bit long
- Design takes some getting used to (all the toes!)
Who should try Peluva running shoes
If you’re curious about barefoot shoes and don’t suffer from preexisting foot conditions such as Achilles tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, or flat feet, I highly recommend giving the Peluva Strand shoes a try. As long as you’re willing to slowly incorporate them into your routine, the shoes are a great tool for foot health, mental health, and running efficiency.
Since they’re versatile for a number of activities, the Peluva Strands are a great choice for runners, gym-goers, or daily wear.
Who should skip Peluva running shoes:
If you’re looking for a shoe with no adjustment period, the Peluva likely isn’t for you. Minimalist running shoes take some getting used to, and experts suggest using them to supplement your existing footwear rotation, rather than completely replace it.
Board certified podiatrist Anne Sharkey previously told mindbodygreen, “If you are prone to heel pain, plantar fasciitis or Achilles tendonitis, using zero-drop shoes without a transition period can cause an increase in pain and injury.”
The takeaway
I have to admit, I didn’t expect to be so impacted by a simple swap in footwear. After a month of running and walking in the Peluva Strands, I can confidently say these shoes benefited my strength, balance, mood, and productivity. Needless to say, I admit defeat: Barefoot shoes are worth the hype—and the Peluvas are worth taking for a spin. Snag your pair for 10% with code MBG10.
