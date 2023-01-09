The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

What's more, one of our favorite options, the WalkingPad P1 Foldable Walking Treadmill, is currently $100 off with code WPNEWYEAR through January 31. Less than 33 inches long when unfolded, the sleek pick is small enough to slip under a desk and features built-in sensors that auto-adjust speed based on your walking pace.

For example, you can walk towards the end of the pad to slow down your speed during an important work call, or gently increase your speed up to 3.75 miles per hour while reading through a study. As you grow accustomed to the walking pad, you can also manually enter your preferred speed using the included remote control.

Designed to save space, the WalkindPad folds in half for storage with a slim enough profile to fit under many couches (less than 22 inches tall). It also skips a display screen in favor of a smart phone app, which allows you to adjust settings similar to the remote control. We'll admit: The app won't be a must for those with an activity tracker, but it's a great option for tracking mileage for those who skip wearables.