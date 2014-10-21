 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Motivation
Why Dancer's Pose Will Rock Your World

Why Dancer's Pose Will Rock Your World

Pegah Kadkhodaian
Written by Pegah Kadkhodaian
October 21, 2014

In Sanskrit, Dancer's Pose is called Natarajasana. In English, its translation is "Lord of the Dance" … no, not Michael Flatley, but rather, the original bad ass Hindu God, Shiva aka "The Great Destroyer."

This pose has incredible physical benefits, yes, but beyond that, I love the metaphors found within its myth of origin that teach us about our own inner personal landscape and spiritual awakening.

Sure, yoga is a great workout that leaves us feeling amazing, but the real benefits of yoga happen when we step off the mat and into our lives. This ancient practice gives us the opportunity to explore our inner workings, clear our bodies of congested energy and tap into something bigger than the day-to-day grind of our human experience.

When we step onto the mat, we begin to open the gateway to making truly profound discoveries about ourselves, and releasing patterns and behaviors that keep us from living our full potential.

Before you enter this pose, be sure the muscles are warm and the mind is clear. From Tadasana, step your right foot back. Bend at the knee and pick up the inside of right foot with your right hand, aligning your with the big toe.

Lift the left arm up, and slowly tilt your chest forward while kicking out the right leg behind you with your gaze straight ahead and soft. As with any pose, always be sure to complete both sides to keep your body balanced.

So why is Dancer's Pose (Natarajasana) going to rock your world? Here's how you'll benefit on physical, energetic and spiritual levels:

The Physical Benefits

In Dancer's Pose, you stretch your shoulders and chest, while stretching out your thighs, groin and abdomen. While simultaneously strengthening your legs and ankles, you'll improve your balance and concentration.

The Energetic Benefits

You'll also open your Sacral, Solar plexus, and Heart Chakras in this powerful posture, by finding balance in the realm of sensuality, personal power, and love and compassion.

The Spiritual Benefits

The myth of this asana represents dancing through our samsara—the cycles, patterns, and habits we get stuck in. Additionally, the cobra that dangles from Shiva's neck in this posture represents the toxic nature of our ignorance or, avidya the misunderstanding ourselves as anything but divine beings.

When we can break free from our old patterns, embrace change and tap into our divinity, we can finally be free of suffering!

Photo courtesy of the author

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Pegah Kadkhodaian
Pegah Kadkhodaian
Pegah Kadkhodaian is a board certified holistic health coach and E-RYT 200 certified Yoga Teacher. She holds a degree from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and is a Suma Cum...

More On This Topic

Motivation

The 9 Best Exercise Bikes Of 2022 To Get Your Sweat In From Home

Emily Shiffer
The 9 Best Exercise Bikes Of 2022 To Get Your Sweat In From Home
Routines

11 Tension-Releasing Leg Stretches, According To Our Top Trainers

Merrell Readman
11 Tension-Releasing Leg Stretches, According To Our Top Trainers
$129.99

Thyroid Yoga

With Fern Olivia
Thyroid Yoga
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-dancers-pose-will-rock-your-world

Your article and new folder have been saved!