"How do I find time to strength train when I barely have enough time to get my cardio in?" This is one of the top questions I hear so often as a fitness instructor. Usually, the answer is simple: Circuit training.

When you have limited time to dedicate to advancing your fitness level, circuit training allows you to get an awesome cardiovascular boost while also gaining strength. It’s scientifically proven to be an efficient and effective method of improving your overall fitness level—which is why it’s the framework for many popular group and boutique fitness classes.

I’m a big believer in taking a well-rounded, balanced approach to exercise. I find people tend to prefer lifting weights or cardio without considering the possibility of overdoing one and not getting enough of the other. Total fitness to me means that you have a nice balance between how fast and agile you are and how strong and powerful you feel. What’s great about circuit training is that it helps to check all these boxes in one relatively short session.