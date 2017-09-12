NYC's Most Popular Workout Just Added A Class That's All About Slowing Down

Famous for getting your heart pumping, your body strong, and the tears flowing (occasionally), Taryn Toomey's mindful workout The Class has made massive waves in the fitness world over the past few years.

Now, she's rolling out a 20-minute class that speaks directly to where we are in the fitness space today. Appropriately title The Class Relieve, Toomey's new class is all about slowing down and breathing, with the promise of an endorphin high minus the sweat.

The goal of The Class Relieve is to clear the mind and flush heaviness from the body. While you won't be dripping sweat, you will be moving and breathing in a way that makes you feel grounded, joyful, and calm. "This is sealed with anchoring breathwork and meditation practice," the description reads. "The result is a return and reconnection to Self, in just a few minutes. Leave feeling clear, grounded, and present. This class is perfect for anyone who feels disconnected, who wants to open their creative pathways, or for all who need to reset and shake off residue from a stressful experience, person, or atmosphere."

Sign-ups for The Class Relieve opened on September 11, and with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Watts, and Gisele Bündchen swearing by Toomey's method, it's safe to say spots will fill up quickly.

