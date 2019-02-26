I Worked Out Like Dua Lipa For A Week — Here's What Happened

Dua Lipa is a two-time Grammy-winning British artist whose synthy pop songs and sultry voice have gotten into our heads and made us all dance. Between taking home Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording, as well as a Brit award, Dua has (literally) had her hands full the past few months, including performances like her iconic duet with St. Vincent and her stage-stealing performance at the American Music Awards late last year.

As a fitness editor who has watched the "Electricity" music video dozens of times, I wanted to know more about (and try out) her workout routine. It's clear that she makes her health a priority, but how does she stay in such great shape while touring?

Unsurprisingly, Dua doesn't have a ton of time on her hands. While she loves to do yoga, pilates, and even boxing, those types of long workouts aren't always an option for her, what with being on a tour bus and having early wake-up calls. Instead, she swears by a good 15-minute HIIT workout.

"I love doing something that's really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session, which I can do before I start my day," she said in an interview with Viva. "If I've got a really early call time, I don't want to be waking up hours before I need to, to go and do a workout." Albeit short in duration, Dua's HIIT sessions make her feel grounded and ready for the day–which, given that we're all about the mental health benefits of exercise, we can get behind. She even told Vogue a few of her go-to moves: jumping jacks, mountain climbers, and burpees.

Being a ClassPass devotee, boxer, and runner, I was skeptical about how effective a 15-minute HIIT workout could really be. Could it leave me as stress-free as a long run or 60-minute class? I decided to give Dua's workouts a try for a week. Here's what happened.