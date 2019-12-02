The average adult spends three hours a day on their phone. That's 45 days a year. On our phones! Let's not even talk about what that means for a lifetime. And while cellphone companies have recently begun to release screen time reports and other mechanisms to help us track our cell usage, most of us still spend an embarrassing amount of time glued to our devices.

All of that cellphone time is one contributing factor to eyestrain. If you have one of the symptoms of eyestrain—which can include sore, tired, burning, or itching eyes; light sensitivity; blurred vision; and headaches—yoga can help. Yes, yoga. Eye yoga, to be exact.

Usually when most people think of yoga, they think of perfectly posed yogis balancing on a foot or upside down in an inversion, with a candy-colored sunset as their backdrop. Don't get me wrong. Y'all know I'm very much here for a #doitforthegram moment. However, that's not what I'm talking about when it comes to eye yoga.

Instead, eye yoga is a much more relaxed set of exercises that can be done throughout your day to improve the flexibility of your eyes and to help you focus better. This sort of strengthening is not how most common eye disorders are typically addressed.

That said, while yoga is a powerful tool for holistic health, yoga should not be used as a substitute for medical attention. Particularly if you have diseases such as cataract and glaucoma, which occur due to bacterial infections, please consult a medical professional before engaging in these activities.