So What Exactly Does "Tuck Your Tailbone" Mean, Anyway?

Yogis of the world, please forgive us teachers when we ask you to do things that sound genuinely impossible to do to seemingly inanimate parts of your body. We’re not crazy, ethereal, unrealistic hippies; we might just have to work on our method of communication.

You may have been told in class to tuck/scoop/lengthen your tailbone. Let’s start from the beginning, or, well, the end because that’s where your tailbone is: it's at the very base of your spine and is also known as the coccyx. Maybe you’ve heard your teacher tell you to “lengthen your tailbone down to the ground” when you're standing at the top of your mat in tadasana, mountain pose. Maybe you've also had no idea what that meant. But that's okay!