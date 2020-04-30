 Skip to content

5 Habits To Help You Get In Shape Efficiently
|
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the author of The 12-Minute Athlete: Get Fitter, Faster, and Stronger Using HIIT and Your Bodyweight and a leading expert on HIIT and bodyweight fitness. She lives in Venice, California, and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
April 30, 2020

Ever feel like you're doing all the right things to get in shape and get healthy, yet you just aren't getting results as fast as you thought you would?

Yeah, we've all been there. While you should never expect to magically get fit the second you start working out and eating healthier, there are some ways to maximize up your results.

As a fitness trainer, here are five habits that have helped me get in shape efficiently, and may help you, too.

1. Don't be afraid to push yourself.

If you want to get the most out of your workout, the key is to focus on intensity. Doing quick, focused, HIIT-style workouts will help you get in shape faster than slow, moderate ones will. If your goal is maximum efficiency (aka fastest possible results), you should be sweaty and exhausted by the end of your workout.

2. Focus on full-body exercises.

Including full-body exercises like squats, burpees, push ups and triceps dips in your workouts will help you get fit in less time than simply focusing on isolation muscle exercises (think biceps curls and calf raises).

Full-body exercises are more functional, anyway, and will help you more in real-life situations (think: lifting a suitcase over your head in an airplane or playing with your kid at the playground).

3. Do plenty of plyometrics.

If you ever played sports growing up, you'll probably remember practice being full of plyometrics: exercises like long jumps, tuck jumps, jump lunges, sprints and more.

Plyo exercises are great because not only will they help you get conditioned for whatever sports you enjoy in your free time, they'll help you rev your heart rate and build your muscles, as well. Practicing plyo also help you move more efficiently during your daily life (catching yourself when you slip, etc.), which can help you stay strong and prevent injury.

4. Set athletic goals.

It's very motivating and satisfying in the long run to work toward an athletic or fitness goal of some kind. Whether your goal is to do your first handstand, learn a cool yoga pose or complete 100 burpees in a row, making it a habit to regularly set and work toward athletic-focused goals will help ensure you make health and fitness a priority for life.

5. Stop getting in your own way.

Want to know one of the best habits you can adopt to get fit quicker? Stop making excuses not to work out.

Even if you don't have access to a gym, have no workout equipment available, or have less than 15 minutes to work out—you can still get a good workout if you set your mind to it.

You'll be amazed at how quickly you start getting in shape once you become consistent with your workouts and commit to strengthening your body.

