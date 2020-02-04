Beyond being an awesome science experiment, this production method comes with environmental benefits. Since everything is created under one roof, ingredients don't need to be shipped across the country from various manufacturing facilities. The ingredients are also locally sourced and as natural as what you'll find on a salad bar—but don't worry, thanks to an essential oil blend, your all-purpose cleaner won't smell like Caesar dressing. And while one product won't solve the mounting food waste crisis, it can help drum up interest in waste as a raw material and keep a small portion of it out of the landfill. (One reason U.S. recycling systems are in jeopardy is that there's not enough demand for organic and non-organic waste.)

"When treating waste as a resource, you can reduce overconsumption of both resources and greenhouse gas emissions from landfills. A double negative, if you will," Weeks tells mbg.

Starting this week, you can find the closed-loop cleaner, packaged in recyclable aluminum, on the veles website. It comes in at $20 a pop—pricy for what it is, but the company will soon launch refills at around half the cost, and they're hoping that the price will continue to go down as they scale. The goal is to ultimately set up manufacturing facilities in cities around the U.S. where food waste is in abundance (so basically, everywhere). And they're not stopping at cleaning products. With this process, food waste could get a second life across industries and applications.

"We want to make this approach available for products that already exist rather than just making new stuff for people to buy," says Weeks.