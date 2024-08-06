Advertisement
Tune In: Hair Colorist Jenna Perry's Celebrity-Worthy Tips & Trend Insights
There is no colorist more of the moment than Jenna Perry, whose brush has painted the hair of a roster of all-star It Girls like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Chloë Sevigny, and Jennifer Lawrence.
The New York City–based celebrity colorist and owner of Jenna Perry Hair Studio has made a name for herself for ushering in the wave of natural-looking color hues. Think easy, cool blondes that look slightly sun-kissed and lived-in. A reddish-brunette auburn that's subtle but still eye-catching. A soft brunette that has dimension.
"I remember a manager of mine before I went out on my own, she was like 'You're never going to be successful because all your clients look so natural when they leave—it looks like you didn't even do anything.' I was just like, sorry, this is just what I do!" she told me during our conversation on mindbodygreen's beauty podcast Clean Beauty School.
In the episode, we spoke about hair color trends, how to avoid damage, and of course, her tips on achieving that signature natural look she's famous for. Check them out below, then be sure to tune in to the entire episode.
Transition color gracefully
Everyone loves a full transformation, but in reality, transitioning hair color gracefully helps you avoid damage. This is especially true if you're going back to something more like your natural color—which Perry notes she's getting a lot of requests for lately.
"It takes patience. And there are all these different ways to do it slowly and gradually. For example, while the line of demarcation is growing out, you can add highlights around your face and sprinkle throughout to add dimension," she says.
Here's the good news: Once you get to a base color you're happy with, it's pretty minimal upkeep.
"It goes back to low maintenance. Once you have that really beautiful base color, there's so many ways to add little pieces of nuanced highlights that accentuate your features," she says. "I see [my clients] every six months when they're going back to their natural color."
Use balayage & avoid foil
For a natural-looking color that avoids too much damage, balayage is the best technique. "It's open-air painting, so you're using this hair as your canvas and brushing on the color. It's a creative way to paint," she says. "And I find it grows out a little better."
Of course, coloring your hair at all will incur some damage—that's ultimately unavoidable. "I still apply heat to it, and it's still bleach. But the fact that you're not packing your hair into foil helps. It's just lifting the hair to a natural-looking highlight," she says. "You can still get the look you want; it's just less aggressive."
Whereas with foil, the technique is used specifically because it traps heat within the material. This makes the bleach stronger but also more damaging.
"It can be harsh," she says. "Sometimes people really want to get a lot lighter, and that's OK! I just think taking it more gradual is better for the hair."
Use bond-building products
Hair damage happens because the bonds in the hair break down, due to things like heat, color, UV exposure, and more.
That's why bond builders have become so popular—they reactivate the bonds in the hair cortex, healing the hair from the inside out.
"When you're putting hair color on your hair, it's breaking down those bonds, and these types of products are relinking them. So if you're being aggressive with your hair in any way—color, styling—this can help keep the hair healthy," she says. "I like to keep it simple and say that bond builders are like hair insurance."
Perry uses Olaplex in her salon and at home, as the brand was the first to introduce the technology and is credited with spearheading the trend.
And while the product was originally introduced to colorists as a treatment, now most hair experts say anyone can use them. As Perry notes, "I think everyone is a good candidate. Whether you're using hair color or you're going into the ocean every day or you're using heat or you're stepping outside and there's pollution, you're damaging your hair. So I think everyone can benefit from these treatments," she says.
