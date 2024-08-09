How To Deal If You & Your Partner Sleep At Different Sleep Temperatures

If your partner has a sleep disorder or a wildly different sleep schedule that makes it impossible for you to sleep deeply most nights, it may be time to discuss sleeping in separate beds, at least temporarily. Getting a "sleep divorce" (we really need a new phrase for this) is not a sign that your relationship isn't working. Instead, it can be an investment in your partnership that helps you both feel more present and energized with each other. Here's a guide to broaching the topic with your partner, with tips on how to maintain physical intimacy once you no longer share a bed.