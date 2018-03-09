This Life-Altering Experience Shifted Olympian Ashley Wagner's Approach To Wellness

Three-time national champion and Olympic bronze medalist Ashley Wagner knows a thing or two about stamina. As one of the most decorated female figure skaters in recent time, Wagner’s 2018 Olympic dreams were crushed when she narrowly missed the mark to qualify for the women’s U.S. Olympic team heading to Pyeongchang. Devastation like this would make even the most composed athletes shut down, but what followed for Ashley involved an outspoken journey to reckoning with sadness, frustration, and reflection.

We caught up with Ashley at a meet-and-greet with the girls of Figure Skating in Harlem—a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of young girls on and off the ice—sponsored byZICO Coconut Water. Ashley shared with us her mental hacks for moving through the tough moments of life, how she unwinds, and why the occasional "no-screen" policy is essential for her self-care.

For Wagner, the structured days of training for competition actually help center her body and mind to take on other commitments and extracurriculars. "For me, I love the structure of figure skating. It’s really easy to get overwhelmed with the extras." Wagner, who juggles a handful of media partnerships has been thrust into the media circuit of interviews and promotional work while training. She credits the routine of skating to her abilities to make space for other things in her life. "Making my life feel manageable is what keeps me balanced."