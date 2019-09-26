The Most Common Myths About Strength Training, Debunked

Just because that guy at the gym in the cutoff shirt drinking a whole gallon of water weighs over 200 pounds doesn't mean you're going to look like that if you lift weights. Truth is, his exercise habits are only part of the equation. There are a multitude of physiological factors that contribute to his body composition, but ultimately it comes down to hormones.

Men are inherently equipped with a considerably higher amount of both testosterone and human growth hormone—the two hormones primarily responsible for building muscle. Women produce around 5 to 10% of the testosterone that men do, making them genetically unable to pack on muscle as easily as males can. That's not to say women can't gain a ton of muscle—they can—but it would take a lot of concerted effort, dietary changes, and a strict lifting regimen.

And beyond this, let's not forget that you are what you eat. You won't magically manifest 30 pounds of muscle out of thin air unless you're feeding your body with 30 pounds' worth of excess calories. And because it takes 3,500 surplus calories to gain 1 pound of body weight, it's unlikely you'll have the appetite to look like an NFL player.