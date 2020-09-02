These Are The Best Workouts For Your Dosha Type

We all know that exercise is so good for our bodies, minds, and spirits. But with all the options out there, how do we know which one is best for us? According to Ayurveda, that depends on your dosha.

Ayurveda is the world's oldest health system, originating in India 5,000 years ago, based on the concept of bio-individuality: that there is not one diet or lifestyle suggestion that works for all people because we are unique. Ayurveda classifies all people, food, and things into three doshas, or energies. The doshas are Vata (air and space energy), Pitta (fire and water energy), and Kapha (water and earth energy).

As an Ayurvedic nutritionist and author of the upcoming Idiot's Guide to Ayurveda, I'm passionate about shedding light on this ancient holistic health philosophy, which can help us in so many facets of our lives. One of the ways it's really affected my life is changing the way I exercise to match my body's needs.

Now, the Vedas didn't exactly write "SoulCycle for Kaphas" or "Pure Barre is best for you Pittas," but they give specific recommendations on what type of movement each dosha needs depending on their physiology and mental characteristics.

I know you are probably wondering "So what's the best type of exercise for me?!" That will depend on your dosha. If you don't know your dosha, the easiest way to get an idea is to take my free quiz over at eatfeelfresh.com. In this article, I'll briefly explain each dosha and share the best (and worst) types of exercise for each so you know which workouts to try in 2017.