Our cavemen ancestors slept on hard surfaces, and certain cultures today still embrace the practice. Are these folks getting gains that the rest of us mattress-lovers are missing?

Well, there doesn’t seem to be any hard science that supports floor sleeping, but proponents of the habit have theories. In a 2000 article published in The BMJ, physiotherapist Michael Tetley concluded that based on largely anecdotal evidence from non-Western societies (he cites various tribes in Africa and Asia as examples), “natural sleeping and resting postures”—which include various on-the-floor poses—markedly reduce low back pain and joint stiffness.

Sleeping on a hard floor can also allow the body to move more during the night, as opposed to a softer surface, says Katy Bowman, M.S., biomechanist, and author of Movement Matters and Move Your DNA. And for Bowman, who has been a floor sleeper for several years, she says this nocturnal turning and pressure makes her feel “massaged out” come morning.

“I’m gently pushed head to toe all night long, and as uncomfortable as that might sound (and as uncomfortable as it was earlier on), it’s now part of the daily movement my body needs to feel rested, recovered, and alert,” she explains.